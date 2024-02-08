LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play

With League of Legends‘ popular and hectic Ultra Rapid Fire game mode returning for the Lunar New Year, players are already searching for the best champions to play without the shackles of cooldowns and mana restrictions.

There are plenty of different League champions you can pick up for URF matches, and they’ll all feature a fun side you’d never see in a regular match, but there are a select handful of picks that are very strong, especially those that don’t have to worry about mana or pesky ability cooldowns. Whether you’re looking to become unkillable or become a killing machine, here are the best champions we would choose to play in URF in 2024.

Best URF champions in League

Shen

Ionia’s own unkillable ninja. Image via Riot Games

In Ultra Rapid Fire mode, tanks are extremely strong due to some of the newest League items added this season, including Unending Despair and Fimbulwinter, the latter of which makes Shen an unbreakable bastion for his teammates.

When in combat with champions, Unending Despair deals passive magic damage to enemies around the user every seven seconds, while also healing the user for some of the damage dealt. Fimbulwinter, on the other hand, gives a shield whenever the user immobilizes or slows an enemy, making Shen an unkillable tank that can soak up damage, self-sustain, and lock down groups of enemies with ease through his taunt.

Garen

He is the main character of your games. Image via Riot Games

In a similar vein, building Garen as a tank will ensure he can run around, soak up damage, move quickly through a teamfight, and pose a threat to squishier targets due to his Demacian Justice ultimate. He can rarely be whittled down due to the tank items from above, and he can still finish off a target with his true damage ultimate.

Vayne

The only shining light in a world of tank supremacy. Image via Riot Games

To combat the rise of tryhard tanks in URF, Vayne is one of the only options you can choose to blast them away while still maintaining your own mobility and self-peel. Her true damage will help you shred through tanks in the later stages of a game, as long as you can rely on your teammates to peel away any heavy engage that will inevitably come your way. If you become a threat, prepare for Vaynespotting and stretch out your wrists for some big plays.

Teemo

He might be a villain in your eyes, but he is the hero you’ll need. Image via Riot Games

Another way to combat the rise of tanks is by blasting down their friends before you even starting fighting. Teemo’s constant blinds and inescapable minefield of Noxious Traps can whittle down enemy health bars as they approach your base or a neutral objective, making the ensuing teamfight easier to handle. In teamfights, focus on slowing tanks from finding your backline with well-placed mushrooms, while still blinding heavy damage dealers as they get into range while you zip around a teamfight.

Swain

“Fear the power you do not see.” Image via Riot Games

If you thought tanks were terrifying with the new tank items, then pray you don’t see Swain in your URF lobbies. This menace becomes a disgusting draintank that deals considerable damage in teamfights, won’t die because of his lifesteal and the sustain from his items, and will constantly have his ultimate up if you’re standing around him. Basically, the only way to survive Swain is by bringing your own tank shredder or running away.

Full LoL URF tier list

