Live Evil Geniuses LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more

Evil Geniuses are right now anything but evil in the eyes of LCS fans.

EG are the current pioneers of a new age in North American League of Legends, pushing for in-region youth talent to succeed. EG found that success regionally by securing the organization’s first domestic LCS title in the 2022 Spring Split. But like all three rosters representing NA at Worlds 2022, EG also came up short and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

Now in light of the disappointing finish, it seems that even EG is looking to make adjustments to its starting lineup for 2023. Unlike heavy-hitting NA orgs like 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, EG has a lot more clarity with a couple of cornerstones on its roster.

EG’s future cornerstones

Let’s get the obvious returning starters out of the way. Jojopyun is arguably the brightest talent in the LCS and should be for years to come. The 18-year-old Canadian phenom has incredible potential, even being referred to as “the next Caps” by his teammate Inspired. Contractually as well, Jojopyun is still signed under EG until November 2024, according to the League global contract database. Jojopyun won’t be out of an EG jersey anytime soon,

Another EG player with the same contract expiration date is the reigning 2022 LCS Summer Split MVP, Inspired. The European import was by far the most consistent talent on EG across the summer and into the team’s international run in the fall. Barring anything unexpected, Inspired’s spot as the starting jungler for EG is as solidified as Jojopyun in mid lane.

Finally, there’s one of the biggest voices in the LCS, Vulcan. Despite a poor showing in the Worlds group stage, there have been no rumblings of Vulcan losing his spot in the bot lane. Vulcan is also still under contract for the same length as his mid and jungle counterparts from last year’s EG team, until November 2024.

Barring any drastic shifts in roster-building ideology or internal issues, EG will likely have a majority of its 2022 roster returning for next season.

Top lane

The most intriguing and honestly surprising part of the offseason for EG fans has come in the top lane. After EG’s exit from Worlds in the group stage, many began to speculate where the team could look to improve roster-wise. The concept of moving Impact off the team wasn’t an idea floating around the rumor mill when the offseason started, but now it may be the reality of EG going forward.

Just a short time ago, it was reported that highly-regarded Academy top-lane prospect Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij will join EG. Tenacity spent the previous split with 100 Thieves, playing a few games for the main roster in the 2021 LCS Lock-In tournament but spending most of his time with 100T Academy. This reported move came as a shock to both 100 Thieves fans, who had been calling for Tenacity’s promotion to the team’s starting LCS roster throughout the offseason.

Tenacity’s transfer has only gotten more complicated as time passes, though. Journalist Sander Hove, who originally reported on Tenacity’s move to EG, later reported that 100 Thieves is likely blocking the transfer. Tenacity is still under contract with 100T until 2024 and the transfer was reported as only a verbal agreement between Tenacity and EG. If EG wants to secure the top laner, it will have to negotiate a buyout with 100T. It will be interesting to track how this plays out since EG and Tenacity both agreed he’d start in the top lane for EG. Right now, 100 Thieves looks likely to bring Ssumday back to the top lane for its squad, putting Tenacity in a weird spot.

Regardless of whether the move goes through, this means EG is seemingly moving off Impact in the top lane. Impact has been one of the most consistent talents in the LCS up in the top lane and even finished third on the all-time LCS team. On top of that, Impact is the current longest-tenured member on the EG starting lineup at four splits with the team. Buying out Impact’s contract, which was extended to 2024 last year, would immediately make him a top free agent before the offseason officially begins. Many fans will be curious to see whether EG backtracks with Tenacity’s transfer being potentially blocked and retain Impact or if it will cut him loose in the coming days.

AD carry

The only other question mark a week before free agency kicks off for the LCS is EG’s AD carry. Around Halloween, it was reported that star ADC Danny won’t return to EG in 2023 as he continues to focus on his mental health. EG played without Danny through the end of the 2022 LCS Summer Split playoffs and their international run through the Worlds play-in and group stages.

EG’s replacement for Danny during that time was Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk, who stepped up from EG Academy. Despite failing to secure the LCS title and a deep run at Worlds, the consensus among LCS fans was Kaori had performed well in the starting lineup. With the news about Danny still staying away from the team for 2023, the expectation was that EG would bring Kaori back for the upcoming season.

That expectation was shattered, though, when journalist Alejandro Gomis reported that Kaori will join Karmine Corp for 2023. Kaori is still under contract with EG until next offseason, which means EG could technically prevent this transfer. For now, though, it seems like EG is without a starting LCS ADC.

EG certainly has more answers than questions when it comes to roster configuration for 2023 but is still an intriguing team to watch as free agency nears.