Little Legends are staying in League’s ARAM mode “for the foreseeable future”

Riot researcher Brian “Mantikles” Horton updated the community on the fate of Little Legends in League of Legends’ ARAM mode today—and they’re not going anywhere.

Riot initially felt that Teamfight Tactics’ adorable critters decreased gameplay clarity and constrained the potential of future Little Legend designs when present in ARAM, creating plans to remove them in Patch 10.15. But the community pushed back, forcing Riot to put the idea “on hold.” Mantikles now says they won’t be removed from the Howling Abyss “at this time.”

Image via Riot Games

“We found that most players didn’t have any issues with Little Legends being on the Howling Abyss, with relatively few players actually feeling negatively about them in general,” according to Mantikles. “That sentiment was true across multiple groups—including players who didn’t even own or use Little Legends.”

After surveying the community, Riot found that players didn’t feel Little Legends had a strong impact on ARAM’s gameplay clarity. And since the game mode is more casual than Summoner’s Rift and solo queue, fans have different expectations for ARAM.

Now that your adorable little buddies are staying on the Howling Abyss for the “foreseeable future,” players can dance, emote, and taunt with their Little Legends all they want.

