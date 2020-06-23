Riot putting plans to remove Little Legends from League’s ARAM mode “on hold”

League of Legends fans complained and Riot listened.

League game director Andrei “Meddler” van Roon explained today that Little Legends won’t be removed from ARAM and the team is “putting any changes on hold for now.”

Update on LLs and ARAM – we're putting any changes on hold for now. Based off your feedback we agree our current approach isn't hitting the mark. Will reassess and get back to you folks with an alternative or modified approach for further discussion. — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) June 23, 2020

Riot initially planned to remove the Teamfight Tactics avatars from ARAM because they “undermine visual clarity” and “make it harder to track champions and their spells.” And since few players specifically bought Little Legends to use in ARAM, removing the feature wouldn’t be too harmful. This would also help developers create Little Legends with more artistic freedom because they don’t have to think about how they fit in with the Howling Abyss.

Many fans didn’t appreciate the removal, however.

What about people who hates TFT but still went through the pass in hope to have that last drop for the third tier of their LL? And those who 'wasted' event tokens on LL rather than use those on exclusive contents at the time and now find themselves with nothing? — Kaisad🍑 (@Hoendas) June 19, 2020

While Little Legends will remain in ARAM for now, Riot appears to still be considering a “modified approach” to solving this issue.