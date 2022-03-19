Liquid second LCS team to secure playoff berth after 2022 Spring Split win over CLG

Team Liquid earned a ticket to the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs after defeating CLG in today’s week seven matchup. The win pushed Liquid’s record to 11-3 and guaranteed them a spot in the top six no matter how the rest of the split plays out for them.

Today’s game saw Liquid thoroughly handle CLG in just over 28 minutes, marking one of the quickest and most efficient victories of the year for the team. For reference, Liquid’s average game time this split is just over 33 minutes, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

We have secured our Playoffs spot! #TLWIN pic.twitter.com/efVX6dWNtQ — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) March 19, 2022

A majority of Liquid’s throughput in teamfights came via the bottom lane, with Hans sama and CoreJJ posting a combined scoreline of 3/3/25. After CoreJJ helped secure first blood for Liquid, he electrified the bottom lane matchup: he and Hans Sama were involved in nearly all of Liquid’s 19 kills on the day. Additionally, Hans sama’s damage-per-minute mark of 570 was the highest among all players on Team Liquid, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

With a playoff berth now firmly secured, Team Liquid will return to the LCS stage tomorrow for a game with fourth-place FlyQuest, who they defeated earlier in the season. Their final four games of the year will help determine where in the bracket they will be seeded, although they cannot mathematically fall below sixth place from here on out.

As for CLG, the team’s 5-9 record is good enough for eighth place in the LCS for now. They sit a game and a half out of a playoff berth and could inch closer to the top six by capitalizing on games against Immortals and TSM—the only two teams beneath them in the standings—next weekend.

