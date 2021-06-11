Liquid says Alphari will take a break from competitive play until June 27

After making the surprising decision to bench Alphari one game into the 2021 LCS Summer Split, Team Liquid has now announced that the superstar top laner will be sidelined and “on break” until Sunday, June 27.

In the team’s statement, Liquid said the coaching staff benched Alphari after their game against TSM due to “performance and attitude issues.” These concerns were something that caught the attention of the team in the practices leading up to the new season, according to Liquid.

LCS Roster Update: pic.twitter.com/laPeqhY5Ud — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) June 11, 2021

These issues stemmed from “private reasons” in Alphari’s personal life, according to Liquid’s statement. As a result, the team said it should have allowed the 21-year-old to take a break from pro play before the split even began. Liquid also acknowledged that there wasn’t enough communication surrounding the situation, but the entire team and staff will be working to create a plan moving forward.

The statement ended with the team giving its full support to Alphari, hoping that he can solve his personal issues while also finding his motivation to play once again. In the meantime, the team’s Academy top laner Jenkins will be filling his spot for the next two weeks.

Alphari has been one of the best players in the LCS this year and, more importantly, one of the most important members on Liquid’s explosive roster. His ability to consistently perform at a high level and carry has helped the roster excel. But now, they must adapt to a player who might not have the same firepower. This team still has a plethora of star talent across its lineup, however. With Santorin, Jensen, Tactical, and CoreJJ ready to lift more of the weight being placed on their shoulders, Liquid should still be a feared team as the season continues.

You can watch Liquid in action during the second week of the 2021 LCS Summer Split with a match against Team Dignitas tonight at 6pm CT.

