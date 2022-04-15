Liquid, C9 headline LCS’ finalists for 2022 Spring Split MVP award

The LCS revealed the top 10 vote recipients for the 2022 Spring Split MVP award earlier today, with the award’s winner set to be revealed ahead of the playoffs’ final weekend on April 22.

All 10 players to finish as finalists for the Spring Split MVP award hailed from playoff-qualifying teams, with nine of the 10 still currently in the running to win the LCS spring title. The lone MVP finalist whose team has been eliminated from playoff contention is FlyQuest mid laner Toucouille. No members of the still-in-contention Evil Geniuses reached the top 10 of the Spring Split’s MVP race.

The top ten vote recipients for the 2022 #LCS Spring Split MVP Award! Who do you think is going to win? pic.twitter.com/A2Vpd2v8uQ — LCS (@LCSOfficial) April 15, 2022

Four out of Team Liquid’s five starters—Bjergsen, Santorin, Bwipo, and CoreJJ—all received enough votes to breach the top 10, with AD carry Hans sama being the only player on the Liquid roster to not finish as a finalist.

Similarly, three Cloud9 starters—Berserker, Summit, and Blaber—all finished in the top 10 in the spring MVP voting. Blaber won the LCS MVP award last spring before carrying C9 to a Spring Split championship and an appearance at the Mid-Season Invitational.

The reigning LCS MVP, TSM jungler Spica, who won the award last summer, did not finish in the top 10 in MVP votes this spring. TSM finished second-to-last in the Spring Split standings and missed the LCS playoffs for the first time in franchise history this spring.

The winner of the LCS MVP award will be revealed on Friday, April 22, according to Riot Games. The league will return to action on April 16 when 100 Thieves and Team Liquid face off in the upper bracket finals of the Spring Split playoffs with a trip to the LCS grand finals on the line.