Liiv SANDBOX upset T1, end week with two dominant wins in 2021 LCK Summer Split

Liiv SANDBOX pulled off a huge 2-0 upset against T1 to finish their second week of the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

While all odds were against SANDBOX, all members stepped up today and outplayed their counterparts in the lanes, securing leads from the get-go, before grouping to secure objectives and dismantle T1. The MVP votes went to mid-laner FATE and support Effort. The mid laner used Sett to help his team recover from the brink of defeat, finishing the game with a KDA of 3/1/2. The support used Thresh to roam around the map and provide a lot of vision and utility to his teammates. His hooks and lanterns were on point throughout the entire game, which helped SANDBOX secure this series.

[2021 #LCK Summer vs LSB]



이기지 못했지만, 다시 일어나 다음 주를 준비할 선수들에게

팬 여러분의 많은 격려와 응원을 부탁드립니다.



Though we lost, the team fought hard.

Continue to support the team to turn things around next week.#T1WIN #T1Fighting #OneT1 pic.twitter.com/K6N9dGeG2d — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) June 20, 2021

The first match of this League of Legends series opened up with great play from both teams. While T1 was going for plays on the bottom side of the map, SANDBOX was mirroring them on the top side. T1 secured an early gold lead and maintained it throughout the game, however, that didn’t help them secure the win. SANDBOX sacrificed experience and gold around the map to ensure that they get the Ocean Dragon Soul, which proved to be a crucial condition for them to win the game. T1 couldn’t go through the healing from the Dragon Soul and ultimately lost the game even if they were ahead in other objectives.

Going into the second match, T1 banned out key picks which destroyed them in the previous match such as Gnar and Sett. LSB quickly adapted and picked Rumble and Thresh, two powerful champions who are currently shaping up the League meta. The game looked even for the first 15 minutes but quickly spiraled out of control after a failed play around the bottom side of the map. LSB quickly capitalized on the missplay and snowballed out of control. They were able to secure the Baron without challenge and close out this series 2-0.

SANDBOX (2-2) will be back on the Rift next week with two matches against Gen.G and KT Rolster. While the first one is currently undefeated and might prove to be a challenge, KT looks lackluster and should be a free win for SANDBOX, especially after this upset against T1, which is a much harder opponent.

