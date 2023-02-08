LeTigress temporarily stepping back from LCS following TSM-Doublelift segment backlash

It’s been almost a week since the LCS aired a controversial segment during a regular season game day that caused huge backlash from the League of Legends community. In the wake of this incident, popular LCS caster and host Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen said today she’ll be taking a step back from the show for this upcoming week.

The problems began when LeTigress dove into a detailed monologue meant to hype up an upcoming game between TSM and 100 Thieves, with her monologue centered around the heated feud between TSM and superstar AD carry Doublelift. This situation was, however, presented in a manner that many people found “unprofessional and tone-deaf.”

Hey everyone.



I've decided it best to take a mental health break away from the LCS. I want to emphasize this was my decision.



Reflecting and resting before returning ready for Week 4. Some of my activity on socials will return to normal as well. Love y’all. — Gabby Durden (@LeTigress) February 8, 2023

Some people believed that the way LeTigress handled the topic was far too nonchalant since the subject surrounded the alleged abuse of TSM players and staff members.

But after a plethora of complaints were raised on social media, both the league and LeTigress issued apologies saying they “missed the mark” with this specific segment. The league also ensured that the fault should be set on the shoulders of the entire broadcast team and not a single person since it is important for the entire team to ensure that the product being presented is perfect.

LeTigress did bring to attention the number of anonymous hate messages that were levied against her since her monologue was broadcast and said she was “horrified by the harassment and vitriol directed at me by anonymous trolls for simply doing my job.”

As a result, the talented caster has made the decision to take a mental health break to regroup and reflect on the recent happenings before she returns to the show for week four of the 2023 LCS Spring Split.