LCS addresses TSM monologue and backlash against LeTigress

On Feb. 3, the LCS broadcasting team aired a segment tackling the long history of TSM and Doublelift. At the forefront of the segment, the showrunners put work harassment from 2022 and all legalities that arose from it. Facing backlash from the community, the LCS team apologized today.

The official LCS Twitter issued an official apology to present and former TSM staff and players, including Doublelift, and the entire LCS community. In the tweet, it is explained how the segment was only meant to review the long history between Doublelift and TSM, but it didn’t meet its own standards for content.

The team also promised to have a “sharper filter” in the future to avoid such segments ever seeing the light of day. “This was a miss from us, and moving forward, the LCS will apply a sharper filter to our editorial segments,” the LCS said.

The LCS explained how this segment wasn’t a single person’s idea and doing, and was instead a team effort and should be treated as such.

“The LCS broadcast is a team effort. When we make mistakes on the broadcast, it is not the fault of one person. Ultimately, we are the ones accountable for the content of our shows. As a valued member of the LCS team, LeTigress continues to have our full support, and we sincerely regret the negative impact our misstep has had on her,” the LCS said.

Gabby “LeTigress” Durden, the caster who was featured in the TSM and Doublelift segment, immediately apologized to the community and everyone affected, but the remarks directed at her were still of hostile nature.