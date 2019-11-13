Legends of Runeterra’s Expeditions FAQ reveals end of patch and more

Legends of Runeterra‘s Expeditions preview patch will be live for just five days, from 10am CT, Nov. 14 to 10am CT, Nov. 19 according to Riot Games’ FAQ. It also answers some other burning questions LoR players might have regarding their progress from the previous patch.

The card game, set in the League of Legends universe, will be adding the popular draft mode in the upcoming patch. It’s an omnipresent feature in online CCGs now, but Riot has promised to revamp the draft system and make it an even more enjoyable experience for seasoned veterans and wide-eyed newbies alike.

Changes since the last preview patch

While Expeditions is the main draw of the new patch, Riot’s developers have been hard at work at balancing the cards in LoR. Eagle-eyed members of the community have already spotted some changes, and there will undoubtedly be more for fans to pore over when the full patch notes are released on Nov. 13.

New players who have just received their keys will also gain bonus wildcards and shards to kickstart their deckbuilding, bringing them on par with the users from the last preview patch. The Vault will open on 17. Nov, 6am CT, giving players access to every card in the game.

Riot will also provide an Expedition Token and 8000 shards, meaning that players will be able to participate in every Expedition of the patch!

Progress from the last preview patch

All progress from the first preview patch has been saved.

Prior to the game’s launch in 2020, Riot will reset progress at least once. Thankfully, players will keep and regain the coins they’ve purchased and spent during any of the patches or the closed beta.

Players will retain access to the game up until the game’s launch, meaning there’s no need to leave several Twitch streams on in the background once you get the key.

Access to the Expedition preview patch

If you don’t already have access to the preview patch, here’s a handy guide for you!

Pre-register here, and remember to link your Riot Games’ or League of Legends account to your Twitch account before embarking on the treacherous treasure hunt!

Detailed patch notes will be released on Nov. 13. The Expeditions preview patch will start on Nov. 14, and finish on Nov. 19. The next chance to play LoR will be during the closed beta in the first quarter of 2020.