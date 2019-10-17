How to get access to Riot’s Legends of Runeterra

If you’ve been looking for a way to play Riot Games’ newest digital card game, Legends of Runeterra, there’s one method that can increase your chance of gaining access.

First, you need to register your League account on the LoR website. After, you can check your account status there as well and it’ll tell you if you still need to wait or if you’ve gained access. Contrary to many people’s beliefs, there are no keys available for players to plug in and use. Access is being given by Riot at random, but you can try to get an access drop through Twitch.

League of Legends 🥳 on Twitter Time for a true display of skill!” Who’s ready to take on Runeterra? Follow @playruneterra and go to https://t.co/SaqkfOqYW1 and pre-register for a chance to play in this preview patch and other upcoming events. https://t.co/eGLhqCyeGM

You’ll need to link your League account to your Twitch account first through your accounts connection settings. Then, you just have to watch someone who’s streaming LoR and has drops enabled. Most popular streamers like Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang and William “scarra” Li will have drops on, which means that you could randomly get access gifted to you via their stream.

Again, this process is completely random and the drop can be given to people who watch for one hour or to those who watch for 10. There isn’t anything you can do and type in chat to increase your odds, either. All you can do now is keep LoR streams on and wait for a notification to pop up that says, “You’ve received the Legends of Runeterra Drop for watching (streamer name) play Legends of Runeterra.“

Keep checking your Twitch notifications and your League email to see if you got in. It’s all about patience—just stay in a stream, mute it, and go about your business. You should get access sooner rather than later.