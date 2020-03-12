LEC suspends live audience and in-studio press attendance for rest of season

The LEC will no longer have a live audience or on-site press at the LEC Studio for the remainder of the 2020 Spring Split, including the Finals, due to the rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Riot Games announced today.

Origen, who’s based in Copenhagen, will also be playing its LEC games online this weekend due to recent announcements from the Danish government that suggest limiting travel in and out of the country.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, however the health and safety of our pro players, fans, press, and staff is and will always be our top priority,” Riot said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and listen closely to the advice of health and governmental authorities.”

This decision follows Riot’s decision to suspend all live audience, tailgates, and press activities from the LCS Studios in Los Angeles. There haven’t been any updates about the 2020 LCS Spring Finals in Texas, but a decision should be made by Friday, March 20 on whether it’ll be moved to the LCS Arena in Los Angeles.

Across the Pacific Ocean, the LPL and LCK have also been affected heavily by the coronavirus. The LPL was suspended for several weeks before moving to an online league, while the LCK has been postponed since Monday, March 2.

Fans who already bought tickets to this week’s LEC live event will be contacted shortly about a refund. The safety and health of all the fans and players must be at the forefront of Riot’s priorities. These precautions must be taken to help limit the spread of this virus.