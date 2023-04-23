LEC legend returns to top of LoL’s solo queue mountain just in time for MSI 2023

With just over a week until the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational kicks off, G2 mid laner Caps appears to be in peak form—at least on the solo queue ladder. Shortly after G2 was knocked out of the LEC playoffs earlier this week, Caps ascended to rank one in solo queue on April 23 with a total of 1,853 LP in Challenger tier, according to League stats site op.gg.

This season, Caps’ solo queue win rate has steadily hovered above the 50 percent threshold, although in recent days, he’s put up a mesmerizing stretch of games that’s propelled him to the top of the ladder. Caps has won 31 of his last 40 solo queue games, including a run earlier in the week that saw him win 15 of 16. Currently, Caps is riding an eight-game winning streak.

Caps’ solo queue performance has been headlined by a number of champions, although the veteran mid laner has stayed mostly inside his wheelhouse throughout his recent stretch. Caps has found the most success with control mages such as Cassiopeia, Annie, and Ahri during his dominant run to the top of the ladder.

Cassiopeia has been a power pick for Caps in particular, as he’s won 13 straight games with the champion. He holds a 73 percent win rate with Cassiopeia this season in solo queue games. Additionally, he’s played Cassiopeia six times in the LEC this season, winning four of those six games. Both of his losses with the champion came in the G2’s final LEC playoff series against MAD Lions.

G2 and Caps will return to the professional stage when MSI 2023 begins on May 2. The team qualified for the tournament thanks to their championship-winning performance in the LEC Winter Split.

Caps, who recently changed his solo queue ID to “Faker Slayer,” will have a chance to show off his solo queue prowess during the course of the tournament, as a Champions’ Queue server will welcome all MSI participants throughout the event.