G2’s LoL players take playful shots at T1 by changing solo queue account names

G2 Esports are ready for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. All five members of G2’s starting lineup have changed their League account names, poking some fun at their international rivals from Korea’s LCK: T1.

With their solo queue name changes, each of G2’s players gives a shoutout to their individual lane opponent on T1, while recognizing that they have last year’s Worlds runners-up in their sights. G2 top laner Broken Blade changed his name to “Zeus Slayer,” while AD carry Hans Sama changed his solo queue name to “Gumayusi Slayer,” and the same can be said for each G2 member and their corresponding T1 rival.

So far, G2 are the only team from across the global League scene to have actually locked in their place at MSI. Their victory in the LEC Winter Split secured them a direct trip to the tournament, regardless of how they finish in the league’s ongoing Spring Split. This season, two teams from each of the major regions will qualify for MSI, giving regions like EMEA and Korea even more representation at the event.

Although T1 haven’t qualified for MSI as of today, it’s extremely likely that the team will march through the LCK Spring Playoffs and represent Korea at MSI for the second straight season. Should they defeat Gen.G in this coming weekend’s third-round matchup, they’ll advance to MSI as Korea’s second seed, at the very least.

Last year, G2 emphatically stopped T1 in their tracks in the MSI group stage, ending their 26-match winning streak to open the 2022 season. But it was T1 who got the last laugh at last year’s tournament, sweeping G2 in the semifinal round.

MSI 2023 will begin on May 2 with London serving as the host city throughout the event.