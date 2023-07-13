LEC fans complain about ‘disgusting’ Season Finals ticket buying experience

2023 LEC Season Finals tickets went live on July 12 at 10am CT, and as expected, they almost immediately sold out. Many fans, however, have complained about the ticket-buying experience, claiming it was wrong on many levels.

One fan claimed on Reddit he was prepared for the ticket sale, and he had waited for it to open at 10am CT as announced. Yet, when they clicked the link, the queue was around 15 minutes long, and after finally getting in, they found out every ticket had already sold out.

“I can’t even support my team in my OWN country. I was 12 seconds late and it was enough. What is this? Why is it scuffed like that? At least give information for people to plan ahead. This is disgusting,” they wrote, and it’s hard to disagree.

The 2023 LEC Season Finals will be the only time this year when LEC travels to a place other than its Berlin studio. Photo by Michał Konkol via Riot Games

Many fans in the comments agree. They claim with the vast staff team the LEC should have by now, things should be way more organized. Besides, they also complain about a possibly huge number of scalpers, who scooped up as many tickets as they could and will be aiming to re-sell them at a higher price.

Some fans proposed a solution that would scare away the scalpers—tickets with names that can’t be changed. Although on the other hand, it would create issues in case someone won’t be able to make it to the event. Maybe a limit on how many tickets can be purchased at once, like the recent Taylor Swift ticket sales implemented.

The 2023 LEC Season Finals themselves are scheduled for Sep. 8-10 and will take place in a LAN setup in Sud de France arena in Montpellier, France.

