Dplus KIA call up highly regarded academy player to solidify third place in LCK

Dplus KIA solidifed themselves as the only team in third place of the 2023 LCK Summer Split after defeating Liiv SANDBOX with a help of an academy player.

The team surprisingly called in Yoon “Bible” Seol from Dplus KIA Challengers to compete against Liiv SANDBOX. The 23-year-old had some single appearances in the LCK in previous splits, but his experience in the highest competition in South Korea was still limited.

Nevertheless, he did well and helped Dplus KIA to grab a decisive 2-0 victory. Although Bible’s gameplay didn’t stand out in any significant manner, all of Dplus KIA did a solid job in their roles, getting early leads and mostly conveying them into late-game dominance.

The inexperienced support stood his ground, however, enabling Deft to shine in the latter stages of the game. The world champion AD carry even pulled off a miraculous one-versus-four against Elder Dragon-powered enemies, which secured Dplus KIA game one.

The second game was even more one-sided, with Dplus KIA progressively taking control of the game and claiming their seventh victory this split. It’s also their third won series in a row.

As a result, Dplus KIA secured the sole possession of third place in the 2023 LCK Summer Split, at least for now. Prior to the game, they were tied with Hanwha Life Esports and T1 with 6-4 scores, though, T1 sits on a worse game record than Hanwha Life.

With the 2023 LCK Summer Split entering week six, the competition is starting its decisive stage as teams aim to book their spots in the playoffs. At the time of publishing, no team has yet qualified for them, though Gen.G and KT Rolster could do so soon since they are 10-0 and 9-1, respectively.

