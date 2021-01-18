LEC announces 2021 casting team with the additions of Caedrel and Foxdrop

With the start of the Spring Split only a few days away, today the League of Legends European Championship announced their full casting lineup for the 2021 season. The announcement comes after a challenging year for esports broadcasting across the globe, and sees the return of some of the LEC’s most recognisable faces, along with a few new additions to the talent team.

2020 was a year that saw esports broadcast teams challenged to produce remote broadcasts with little to no turnaround time due to the COVID-19 pandemic–with the LEC in particular forced to move online with little to no notice after a member of the onsite crew became exposed to the virus back in March of 2020.

However, the LEC adapted quickly and were praised by many for their handling of the unfortunate situation, maintaining a high level of production (albeit with a few mishaps in the split’s first few weeks.) Due to the changing of lockdown restrictions in Berlin, the LEC was able to return to an in-person broadcast in the first week of the Summer Split. Players continued to play from remote setups, but broadcast and production staff were able to return to the studio in order to continue delivering a high standard of production to fans across the globe.

After such a turbulent year, the broadcast team has seen some shakeups in the offseason- most notably with the departure of analyst Froskurinn. Stepping in as analysts alongside Vedius and Ender are previous LEC guest casters Foxdrop and Caedrel, with Caedrel having retired from professional play earlier this year in order to pursue a career in content creation.

The remainder of the LEC team will remain unchanged–with Sjokz and Quickshot both boasting their ninth consecutive years as prominent faces of European League of Legends broadcasting. Joining them will be an impressive roster of play-by-play casters, analysts and interviewers, with Medic, Vedius, Drakos, Ender and Laure all returning for 2021.

The LEC will return on Jan. 22.