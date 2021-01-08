League’s Viego will likely be released with a Lunar Beast skin

The Year of the Ox keeps on giving.

It seems like even the Ruined King will be celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Viego, League of Legends‘ upcoming jungler, will likely be released with a Lunar Beast skin. The SkinSpotlights YouTube channel previewed all the abilities and animations for the cosmetic today, giving fans a sneak peek at what the Ruined King looks like with a blue bomber jacket.

Similar to the other champions in the skin line, Lunar Beast Viego has bright horns to commemorate the Year of the Ox. When he thrusts his fist forward with his W, an animation of the cattle also shoots forward. And his hard-to-miss sword glows a fiery hue of orange. The skin will also come with six chromas of varying colors.

Screengrab via SkinSpotlights

The Lunar Beast skins for Alistar, Jarvan IV, and Fiora were introduced during today’s 2021 livestream. When discussing the thematic, production director Jonathan “Bellissimoh” Belliss described it as a world where “futuristic cityscapes and ancient temples collide. High-fashion streetwear with a touch of traditional elegance is the style of this year’s Lunar New Year celebration.”

Related: Here are all of the abilities for Viego, League’s upcoming jungler

Though the skin is set in one of League‘s alternate universes, it does seem to differ greatly from Viego’s typical characterization of an undead king hellbent on finding a way to return his deceased wife to his side.

Viego and the Lunar Beast skins will likely be released with Patch 11.2 on Jan. 21, along with the mid-set update for Teamfight Tactics, the Festival of Beasts.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.