League’s post-game lobby chat is now opt-in rather than automatic

This will allow players to choose whether or not they see the chat.

League of Legends players will now have the ability to choose whether or not they’d like to see the post-game chat thanks to Patch 12.11. The newly added opt-in feature for League’s post-game screen is now active, giving players the option to see the game stats without the chat.

Now players can click the chat bar or press enter to bring up messages with other players from the game, otherwise, it will remain hidden by default.

End of Game chat is now opt-in! You'll only see messages from other players in the post-game lobby if you click on the chat icon or enter a chat message 💬 pic.twitter.com/Y6E4FlD16C — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) June 7, 2022

While major, this was the only change to the chat system in Patch 12.11. For those who take advantage of the post-game chat, this shouldn’t cause any issues communicating with other like-minded players. For those looking to stay out of the discussion, this new system does offer some assistance.

Feedback to this new change appears mixed. We’ll likely get a better idea of how players feel about it in the coming days after many have had a chance to try it out themselves.

Patch 12.11 did include a ton of other balancing changes and quality of life adjustments to make things run smoother for players. The biggest addition in this patch by far is the introduction of League’s newest champion Bel’Veth, the Empress of the Void. Also, new skins have arrived, which you can check out here.

Fans also got a look at even more skins headed to the Rift though they’re not live yet. Regardless, you can take a look at some of the new looks coming to the game here.