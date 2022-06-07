League of Legends Patch 12.11: Full notes and updates

Many League of Legends fans expected the durability update to shake up the MOBA’s gameplay. And it did just that, with some champions becoming too powerful, while others struggled to find a place for themselves on Summoner’s Rift.

Riot Games attempted to quickly patch fixes in with Patch 12.10b, but now is the time that League will see more substantial changes. With Patch 12.11, which arrives on live servers tomorrow, various champions and items are getting hit with either the buff or nerf hammer.

Patch 12.11 incoming!

Battle Boss Bel'Veth, Ocean Song Ashe, Ocean Song Nidalee, Ocean Song Seraphine, Ocean Song Yone, and Ocean Song Zeri will be available June 9, 2022.

A number of changes will most likely impact the game, so expect a few shifts in dynamic across the different lanes.

Additionally, Bel’Veth, the Empress of the Void will finally go live in the game after a few teasers and trailers. Like previous patches, a few fresh skins will also launch in the shop.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League Patch 12.11.

Patch notes for League Patch 12.11

Champions

Aphelios

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer

Bonus attack speed: 6/12/18/24/30/36 percent to 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45 percent

Bonus lethality: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 to 5.5/11/16.5/22/27.5/33

Brand

Passive – Blaze

Passive burn damage: Three percent maximum health over four seconds to 2.5 percent maximum health over four seconds

Detonate burn damage: 10-14 percent (levels 1-17) maximum health to 9-13 percent (levels 1-17) maximum health

Caitlyn

Q – Piltover Peacemaker

Physical damage: 50/90/130/170/210 (+130/145/160/175/190 percent AD) to 50/90/130/170/210 (+125/145/ 165/185/205 percent AD)

Mana cost: 50/60/70/80/90 to 55/60/65/70/75

E – 90 Caliber Net

Magic damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80 percent AP) to 80/130/180/230/280 (+80 percent AP)

Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 > 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

Fizz

Health growth: 112 to 106

Health at level 18: 2544 to 2442

Mana growth: 37 to 52

Mana at level 18: 946 to 1201

Gragas

Q – Barrel Roll

Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70 percent AP) to 80/120/160/200/240(+80 percent AP)

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E – Body Slam

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 seconds

Gwen

W – Hallowed Mist

Bonus armor and MR while inside mist: 20 (+five percent AP) to 12/14/16/18/20 (+five percent AP)

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 to 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

E – Skip ‘n Slash

Cooldown refunded on first attack: 60 percent to 50 percent

Irelia

Q – Bladesurge

Healing: 7/8/9/10/11 percent AD to 9/10/11/12/13 percent AD

E – Flawless Duet

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Kayn

Q – Reaping Slash (Darkin Form)

Damage: 65 percent AD (+five percent [+5.5 percent per 100 bonus AD] target maximum health) to 65 percent AD (+five percent [+five percent per 100 bonus AD] target maximum health)

Kog’Maw

Q – Caustic Spittle

Armor and MR shred amount: 25/27/29/31/33 percent to 23/25/27/29/31 percent

Passive bonus attack speed: 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/15/20/25/30 percent

W – Bio-Arcane Barrage

On-hit percent max health damage: 3/4/5/6/7 percent to 3/3.8/4.6/5.2/6 percent

Lee Sin

Q – Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike

Sonic Wave damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 55/80/105/130/155(+100 percent bonus AD)

Resonating Strike minimum damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 55/80/105/130/155 (+100 percent bonus AD)

Resonating Strike Maximum Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+200 percent bonus AD) to 110/160/210/260/310 (+200 percent bonus AD)

Lillia

Base health: 650 to 625

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Dream Dust Damage: Six percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) target maximum health to six percent (+1.2 percent per 100 AP) target maximum health

Master Yi

Health growth: 106 to 100

Health at level 18: 2471 to 2369

E – Wuju Style

Bonus true damage on-hit: 30/38/46/54/62 (+35 percent bonus AD) to 30/35/40/45/50 (+35 percent bonus AD)

Nunu & Willump

Q – Consume

Healing against non-champions: 65/95/125/155/185 (+70 percent AP)(+six percent bonus health) to 65/95/125/155/185 (+90 percent AP) (+10 percent bonus health)

Healing against champions: 39/57/75/93/111 (+42 percent AP) (+3.6 percent bonus health) to 39/57/75/93/111 (+54 percent AP) (+6 percent bonus health)

E – Snowball Barrage

Cooldown: 14 seconds at all ranks to 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

Olaf

Passive – Berserker Rage

Maximum value threshold for lifesteal: 22.5 percent maximum health to 30 percent maximum health

Lifesteal: 10-30 percent (levels 1-18) to 8-25 percent (levels 1-18)

Q – Undertow

Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 70/120/170/220/270 (+100 percent bonus AD)

Minimum time between casts: Three to 2.5 seconds

W – Tough It Out

Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R – Ragnarok

Passive armor and MR: 10/25/40 to 10/20/30

Rakan

Q – Gleaming Quill

Healing: 18-90 (levels 1-18) to 30 -115 (levels 1-18)

W – Grand Entrance

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 to 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

E – Battle Dance

Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 to 40/45/50/55/60

Shield strength: 35/60/85/110/135 (+70 percent AP) to 50/75/100/125/150 (+70 percent AP)

Rengar

Base health: 655 to 620

R – Thrill of the Hunt

Cooldown: 110/90/70 to 110/100/90 seconds

Ryze

E – Spell Flux

Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+30 percent AP) (+two percent bonus mana) to 60/80/100/120/140 (+35 percent AP) (+two percent bonus mana)

Mana cost: 40/55/70/85/100 to 35/45/55/65/75

Samira

AD at level 18: 108 > 113.1

Q – Flair

Damage: 0/5/10/15/20 (+80/90/100/110/120 percent AD) to 0/5/10/15/20 (+85/95/105/115/125 percent AD)

Senna

Passive – Absolution

Mist Wraith drop rate from minions Senna kills: 2.166 percent to 8.333 percent

Q – Piercing Darkness

Slow: 20 percent (+10 percent per 100 bonus AD) to 15 percent (+10 percent per 100 bonus AD)

Slow duration: Two to 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds

Swain

Passive – Ravenous Flock

Healing: 3.5/4.5/5.5/7 percent to 3/4/5/6 percent

W – Vision of Empire

Magic damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70 percent AP) to 80/115/150/185/220 (+55 percent AP)

R – Demonic Ascension

Healing per tick: 15/30/45 (+20 percent AP) to 15/27.5/40 (+18 percent AP)

Sylas

W – Kingslayer

Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 to 50/60/70/80/90

Healing: 20/40/60/80/100 (+35 percent AP) to 20/40/60/80/100 (+40 percent AP)

Cooldown: 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 to 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

E – Abscond / Abduct

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 to 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

Tahm Kench

Passive – An Acquired Taste

Bonus magic damage on-hit: 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+2.5 percent bonus health) to 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+four percent bonus health)

Q – Tongue Lash

Heal upon landing: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent missing health) to 10/15/20/25/30 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent missing health)

R – Devour

Shield strength: 500/700/900 to 650/800/950

Taliyah

Base Health: 570 to 550

Q – Threaded Volley

Cooldown: 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 to 7/6/5/4/3 seconds

One-rock damage: 38/61/84/107/130 (+50 percent AP) to 40/60/80/100/120 (+50 percent AP)

Five-rock damage: 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130 percent AP) to 104/156/208/260/312 (+130 percent AP)

Boulder damage: 72.4/115.9/159.6/203.3/247 (+90 percent AP) > 75/114/152/190/228 (+90 percent AP)

E – Unraveled Earth

Jungle rocks are sharper: Now does 150 percent damage to monsters

R – Weaver’s Wall

Slow down rocky: Taliyah can no longer cast Weaver’s Wall within three seconds of dealing non-proc damage

Taric

Q – Starlight’s Touch

Heal per charge: 25 (+15 percent AP) (+0.75 percent of Taric’s maximum health) to 25 (+15 percent AP) (+one percent of Taric’s maximum health)

Mana cost: 65/70/75/80/85 to 60 at all ranks

E – Dazzle

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds

Stun duration: 1.25 to 1.5 seconds

Tryndamere

Q – Bloodlust

Base heal: 25/33/41/49/57 to 30/40/50/60/70

Base heal per Fury stack: 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 to 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3

R – Undying Rage

Cooldown: 130/110/90 to 120/100/80 seconds

Veigar

Armor: 23 to 21

Armor growth: 3.75 to 4.0

E – Event Horizon

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 to 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Wukong

W – Warrior Trickster

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 to 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds

E – Nimbus Strike

Damage to monsters: 180 percent to 160 percent

Xin Zhao

Passive – Determination

Healing: 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+seven percent AD) (+55 percent AP) to 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+10 percent AD) (+55 percent AP)

W – Wind Becomes Lightning

Thrust damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+80 percent AD) (+50 percent AP) to 50/85/120/155/190 (+90 percent AD) (+65 percent AP)

Mana cost: 60 at all ranks to 60/55/50/45/40

Zeri

Q – Burst Fire

Active damage: 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120 percent total AD) to 8/11/14/17/20 (+110/115/120/125/130 percent total AD)

Passive charged damage: 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+80 percent AP) (+1-10 percent [levels 1-13] of target’s maximum health) to 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+90 percent AP) (+3-15 percent [levels 1-13] of target’s maximum health)

Removed: Passive charged attack slow: 18/26/34/42/50 percent for one second

W – Ultrashock Laser

Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+140 percent AD) (+70 percent AP) to 10/45/80/115/150 (+150 percent AD) (+70 percent AP)

Slow: 30/40/50/60/70 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Rolling Thunder: If Ultrashock Laser hits a wall, it will now critically strike champions and monsters

E – Spark Surge

Cooldown: 26/24.5/23/21.5/20 to 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Cooldown reduction per attack: One second to 0.5 seconds

Cooldown reduction per critical strike: Three seconds to 1.5 seconds

R – Lightning Crash

Cooldown: 120/95/70 to 100/85/70 seconds

Stacks per champion hit by Lightning Crash: Four to eight

Movespeed per stack: 1.5 percent to one percent

Items and systems

Grievous Wounds

Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent reduced healing

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent reduced healing

These changes apply to all Grievous Wounds items below, as well as Grievous Wounds applied by abilities (Katarina, Kled, Singed, Varus, and Ignite)

Outer Turrets

Damage: 167-391 to 162-344 (minutes 0:00-13:30) (Note: Towers deal up to 120 percent increased damage to champions)

Bramble Vest

Passive: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal four magic damage to the attacker

Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent (also applies to Thornmail)

Thornmail

Passive – Thorns: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal 10 (+10 percent bonus armor) to 10 (+20 percent bonus armor) magic damage to the attacker

Executioner’s Calling

Attack damage: 15 to 20

Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent (also applies to Chempunk Chainsword and Mortal Reminder)

Mortal Reminder

Passive – Sepsis: Basic attacking a champion while they remain affected by Grievous Wounds two times increases the effect

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent

Chempunk Chainsword

Attack damage: 45 to 55

Ability Haste: 15 to 25

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent

Oblivion Orb

Ability power: 30 to 35

Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent (also applies to Morellonomicon and Chemtech Putrifier)

Morellonomicon

Ability power: 80 to 90

Health: 250 to 300

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent

Chemtech Putrifier

Ability power: 55 to 60

Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Ability Power: 60 to 70 (80 to 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Caesura)

Everfrost

Active – Slow/Root Duration: 1.5 to one second (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Eternal Winter)

Liandry’s Anguish

Torment – Burn Damage: 60 (+6 percent AP) (+four percent maximum health) to 50 (+six percent AP) (+four percent maximum health) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Liandry’s Lament)

Night Harvester

Ability Haste: 15 to 25 (20 to 30 for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)

Cooldown (Per Champion): 40 to 30 seconds (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)

Riftmaker

Ability Power: 80 to 70 (100 to 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia’s Curse)

Bami’s Cinder

Total Cost: 1100 to 1000 gold

Combine Cost: 300 to 200 gold

Frostfire Gauntlet

Combine Cost: 950 to 1050 gold

Sunfire Aegis

Combine Cost: 700 to 800 gold

Health: 350 to 450 (500 to 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)

Turbo Chemtank

Combine Cost: 950 to 1050

Health: 350 to 450 (500 to 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Turbocharged Hexperiment)

Abyssal Mask

Magic Resistance: 30 to 35

Unmake – Bonus Magic Resistance: Gain 7 to 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy

Knight’s Vow

Ability Haste : 10 to 20

Randuin’s Omen

Armor : 80 to 90

Spirit Visage

Magic Resistance: 40 to 50

Zeke’s Convergence

Armor: 25 to 35

Death’s Dance

Defy – Heal Ratio: 140 percent to 120 percent bonus AD

Blade of the Ruined King

Lifesteal: Seven percent to eight percent

Maw of Malmortius

Cooldown: 60 to 75 seconds

Sterak’s Gage

The Claws That Catch – Bonus AD: 40 percent to 45 percent base AD

Lifeline – Shield: 70 percent to 75 percent bonus health

Goredrinker

Mythic Passive: Five to seven ability haste per Legendary item (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)

Kraken Slayer

Bring It Down – Bonus True Damage: 60 (+45 percent bonus AD) to 50 (+40 percent bonus AD) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Wyrmfallen Sacrifice)

Umbral Glaive