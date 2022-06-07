League of Legends Patch 12.11: Full notes and updates

Many League of Legends fans expected the durability update to shake up the MOBA’s gameplay. And it did just that, with some champions becoming too powerful, while others struggled to find a place for themselves on Summoner’s Rift.
Riot Games attempted to quickly patch fixes in with Patch 12.10b, but now is the time that League will see more substantial changes. With Patch 12.11, which arrives on live servers tomorrow, various champions and items are getting hit with either the buff or nerf hammer.
A number of changes will most likely impact the game, so expect a few shifts in dynamic across the different lanes.
Additionally, Bel’Veth, the Empress of the Void will finally go live in the game after a few teasers and trailers. Like previous patches, a few fresh skins will also launch in the shop.
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League Patch 12.11.
Patch notes for League Patch 12.11
Champions
Aphelios
Passive – The Hitman and the Seer
- Bonus attack speed: 6/12/18/24/30/36 percent to 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45 percent
- Bonus lethality: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 to 5.5/11/16.5/22/27.5/33
Brand
Passive – Blaze
- Passive burn damage: Three percent maximum health over four seconds to 2.5 percent maximum health over four seconds
- Detonate burn damage: 10-14 percent (levels 1-17) maximum health to 9-13 percent (levels 1-17) maximum health
Caitlyn
Q – Piltover Peacemaker
- Physical damage: 50/90/130/170/210 (+130/145/160/175/190 percent AD) to 50/90/130/170/210 (+125/145/ 165/185/205 percent AD)
- Mana cost: 50/60/70/80/90 to 55/60/65/70/75
E – 90 Caliber Net
- Magic damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+80 percent AP) to 80/130/180/230/280 (+80 percent AP)
- Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 > 16/14/12/10/8 seconds
Fizz
- Health growth: 112 to 106
- Health at level 18: 2544 to 2442
- Mana growth: 37 to 52
- Mana at level 18: 946 to 1201
Gragas
Q – Barrel Roll
- Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70 percent AP) to 80/120/160/200/240(+80 percent AP)
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
E – Body Slam
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 seconds
Gwen
W – Hallowed Mist
- Bonus armor and MR while inside mist: 20 (+five percent AP) to 12/14/16/18/20 (+five percent AP)
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 to 22/21/20/19/18 seconds
E – Skip ‘n Slash
- Cooldown refunded on first attack: 60 percent to 50 percent
Irelia
Q – Bladesurge
- Healing: 7/8/9/10/11 percent AD to 9/10/11/12/13 percent AD
E – Flawless Duet
- Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Kayn
Q – Reaping Slash (Darkin Form)
- Damage: 65 percent AD (+five percent [+5.5 percent per 100 bonus AD] target maximum health) to 65 percent AD (+five percent [+five percent per 100 bonus AD] target maximum health)
Kog’Maw
Q – Caustic Spittle
- Armor and MR shred amount: 25/27/29/31/33 percent to 23/25/27/29/31 percent
- Passive bonus attack speed: 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/15/20/25/30 percent
W – Bio-Arcane Barrage
- On-hit percent max health damage: 3/4/5/6/7 percent to 3/3.8/4.6/5.2/6 percent
Lee Sin
Q – Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike
- Sonic Wave damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 55/80/105/130/155(+100 percent bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike minimum damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 55/80/105/130/155 (+100 percent bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike Maximum Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+200 percent bonus AD) to 110/160/210/260/310 (+200 percent bonus AD)
Lillia
- Base health: 650 to 625
Passive – Dream-Laden Bough
- Dream Dust Damage: Six percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) target maximum health to six percent (+1.2 percent per 100 AP) target maximum health
Master Yi
- Health growth: 106 to 100
- Health at level 18: 2471 to 2369
E – Wuju Style
- Bonus true damage on-hit: 30/38/46/54/62 (+35 percent bonus AD) to 30/35/40/45/50 (+35 percent bonus AD)
Nunu & Willump
Q – Consume
- Healing against non-champions: 65/95/125/155/185 (+70 percent AP)(+six percent bonus health) to 65/95/125/155/185 (+90 percent AP) (+10 percent bonus health)
- Healing against champions: 39/57/75/93/111 (+42 percent AP) (+3.6 percent bonus health) to 39/57/75/93/111 (+54 percent AP) (+6 percent bonus health)
E – Snowball Barrage
- Cooldown: 14 seconds at all ranks to 14/13/12/11/10 seconds
Olaf
Passive – Berserker Rage
- Maximum value threshold for lifesteal: 22.5 percent maximum health to 30 percent maximum health
- Lifesteal: 10-30 percent (levels 1-18) to 8-25 percent (levels 1-18)
Q – Undertow
- Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+100 percent bonus AD) to 70/120/170/220/270 (+100 percent bonus AD)
- Minimum time between casts: Three to 2.5 seconds
W – Tough It Out
- Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
R – Ragnarok
- Passive armor and MR: 10/25/40 to 10/20/30
Rakan
Q – Gleaming Quill
- Healing: 18-90 (levels 1-18) to 30 -115 (levels 1-18)
W – Grand Entrance
- Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 to 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds
E – Battle Dance
- Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 to 40/45/50/55/60
- Shield strength: 35/60/85/110/135 (+70 percent AP) to 50/75/100/125/150 (+70 percent AP)
Rengar
- Base health: 655 to 620
R – Thrill of the Hunt
- Cooldown: 110/90/70 to 110/100/90 seconds
Ryze
E – Spell Flux
- Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+30 percent AP) (+two percent bonus mana) to 60/80/100/120/140 (+35 percent AP) (+two percent bonus mana)
- Mana cost: 40/55/70/85/100 to 35/45/55/65/75
Samira
- AD at level 18: 108 > 113.1
Q – Flair
- Damage: 0/5/10/15/20 (+80/90/100/110/120 percent AD) to 0/5/10/15/20 (+85/95/105/115/125 percent AD)
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- Mist Wraith drop rate from minions Senna kills: 2.166 percent to 8.333 percent
Q – Piercing Darkness
- Slow: 20 percent (+10 percent per 100 bonus AD) to 15 percent (+10 percent per 100 bonus AD)
- Slow duration: Two to 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds
Swain
Passive – Ravenous Flock
- Healing: 3.5/4.5/5.5/7 percent to 3/4/5/6 percent
W – Vision of Empire
- Magic damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70 percent AP) to 80/115/150/185/220 (+55 percent AP)
R – Demonic Ascension
- Healing per tick: 15/30/45 (+20 percent AP) to 15/27.5/40 (+18 percent AP)
Sylas
W – Kingslayer
Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 to 50/60/70/80/90
Healing: 20/40/60/80/100 (+35 percent AP) to 20/40/60/80/100 (+40 percent AP)
Cooldown: 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 to 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
E – Abscond / Abduct
Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 to 13/12/11/10/9 seconds
Tahm Kench
Passive – An Acquired Taste
- Bonus magic damage on-hit: 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+2.5 percent bonus health) to 8-60 (levels 1-18) (+four percent bonus health)
Q – Tongue Lash
- Heal upon landing: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent missing health) to 10/15/20/25/30 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent missing health)
R – Devour
- Shield strength: 500/700/900 to 650/800/950
Taliyah
- Base Health: 570 to 550
Q – Threaded Volley
- Cooldown: 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 to 7/6/5/4/3 seconds
- One-rock damage: 38/61/84/107/130 (+50 percent AP) to 40/60/80/100/120 (+50 percent AP)
- Five-rock damage: 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130 percent AP) to 104/156/208/260/312 (+130 percent AP)
- Boulder damage: 72.4/115.9/159.6/203.3/247 (+90 percent AP) > 75/114/152/190/228 (+90 percent AP)
E – Unraveled Earth
- Jungle rocks are sharper: Now does 150 percent damage to monsters
R – Weaver’s Wall
- Slow down rocky: Taliyah can no longer cast Weaver’s Wall within three seconds of dealing non-proc damage
Taric
Q – Starlight’s Touch
- Heal per charge: 25 (+15 percent AP) (+0.75 percent of Taric’s maximum health) to 25 (+15 percent AP) (+one percent of Taric’s maximum health)
- Mana cost: 65/70/75/80/85 to 60 at all ranks
E – Dazzle
- Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds
- Stun duration: 1.25 to 1.5 seconds
Tryndamere
Q – Bloodlust
- Base heal: 25/33/41/49/57 to 30/40/50/60/70
- Base heal per Fury stack: 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 to 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3
R – Undying Rage
- Cooldown: 130/110/90 to 120/100/80 seconds
Veigar
- Armor: 23 to 21
- Armor growth: 3.75 to 4.0
E – Event Horizon
- Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 to 20/18/16/14/12 seconds
Wukong
W – Warrior Trickster
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 to 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds
E – Nimbus Strike
- Damage to monsters: 180 percent to 160 percent
Xin Zhao
Passive – Determination
- Healing: 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+seven percent AD) (+55 percent AP) to 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+10 percent AD) (+55 percent AP)
W – Wind Becomes Lightning
- Thrust damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+80 percent AD) (+50 percent AP) to 50/85/120/155/190 (+90 percent AD) (+65 percent AP)
- Mana cost: 60 at all ranks to 60/55/50/45/40
Zeri
Q – Burst Fire
- Active damage: 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120 percent total AD) to 8/11/14/17/20 (+110/115/120/125/130 percent total AD)
- Passive charged damage: 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+80 percent AP) (+1-10 percent [levels 1-13] of target’s maximum health) to 90-200 (levels 1-18) (+90 percent AP) (+3-15 percent [levels 1-13] of target’s maximum health)
- Removed: Passive charged attack slow: 18/26/34/42/50 percent for one second
W – Ultrashock Laser
- Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+140 percent AD) (+70 percent AP) to 10/45/80/115/150 (+150 percent AD) (+70 percent AP)
- Slow: 30/40/50/60/70 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- Rolling Thunder: If Ultrashock Laser hits a wall, it will now critically strike champions and monsters
E – Spark Surge
- Cooldown: 26/24.5/23/21.5/20 to 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
- Cooldown reduction per attack: One second to 0.5 seconds
- Cooldown reduction per critical strike: Three seconds to 1.5 seconds
R – Lightning Crash
- Cooldown: 120/95/70 to 100/85/70 seconds
- Stacks per champion hit by Lightning Crash: Four to eight
- Movespeed per stack: 1.5 percent to one percent
Items and systems
Grievous Wounds
- Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent reduced healing
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent reduced healing
- These changes apply to all Grievous Wounds items below, as well as Grievous Wounds applied by abilities (Katarina, Kled, Singed, Varus, and Ignite)
Outer Turrets
- Damage: 167-391 to 162-344 (minutes 0:00-13:30) (Note: Towers deal up to 120 percent increased damage to champions)
Bramble Vest
- Passive: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal four magic damage to the attacker
- Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent (also applies to Thornmail)
Thornmail
- Passive – Thorns: When struck by a basic attack on-hit, deal 10 (+10 percent bonus armor) to 10 (+20 percent bonus armor) magic damage to the attacker
Executioner’s Calling
- Attack damage: 15 to 20
- Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent (also applies to Chempunk Chainsword and Mortal Reminder)
Mortal Reminder
- Passive – Sepsis: Basic attacking a champion while they remain affected by Grievous Wounds two times increases the effect
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent
Chempunk Chainsword
- Attack damage: 45 to 55
- Ability Haste: 15 to 25
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent
Oblivion Orb
- Ability power: 30 to 35
- Grievous Wounds: 30 percent to 25 percent (also applies to Morellonomicon and Chemtech Putrifier)
Morellonomicon
- Ability power: 80 to 90
- Health: 250 to 300
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent
Chemtech Putrifier
- Ability power: 55 to 60
- Empowered Grievous Wounds: 50 percent to 40 percent
Crown of the Shattered Queen
- Ability Power: 60 to 70 (80 to 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Caesura)
Everfrost
- Active – Slow/Root Duration: 1.5 to one second (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Eternal Winter)
Liandry’s Anguish
- Torment – Burn Damage: 60 (+6 percent AP) (+four percent maximum health) to 50 (+six percent AP) (+four percent maximum health) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Liandry’s Lament)
Night Harvester
- Ability Haste: 15 to 25 (20 to 30 for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)
- Cooldown (Per Champion): 40 to 30 seconds (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Vespertide)
Riftmaker
- Ability Power: 80 to 70 (100 to 90 for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia’s Curse)
Bami’s Cinder
- Total Cost: 1100 to 1000 gold
- Combine Cost: 300 to 200 gold
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Combine Cost: 950 to 1050 gold
Sunfire Aegis
- Combine Cost: 700 to 800 gold
- Health: 350 to 450 (500 to 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)
Turbo Chemtank
- Combine Cost: 950 to 1050
- Health: 350 to 450 (500 to 600 for Ornn Masterwork item, Turbocharged Hexperiment)
Abyssal Mask
- Magic Resistance: 30 to 35
- Unmake – Bonus Magic Resistance: Gain 7 to 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy
Knight’s Vow
- Ability Haste : 10 to 20
Randuin’s Omen
- Armor : 80 to 90
Spirit Visage
- Magic Resistance: 40 to 50
Zeke’s Convergence
- Armor: 25 to 35
Death’s Dance
- Defy – Heal Ratio: 140 percent to 120 percent bonus AD
Blade of the Ruined King
- Lifesteal: Seven percent to eight percent
Maw of Malmortius
- Cooldown: 60 to 75 seconds
Sterak’s Gage
- The Claws That Catch – Bonus AD: 40 percent to 45 percent base AD
- Lifeline – Shield: 70 percent to 75 percent bonus health
Goredrinker
- Mythic Passive: Five to seven ability haste per Legendary item (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)
Kraken Slayer
- Bring It Down – Bonus True Damage: 60 (+45 percent bonus AD) to 50 (+40 percent bonus AD) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Wyrmfallen Sacrifice)
Umbral Glaive
- Cooldown: 35 to 40 seconds