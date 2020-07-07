League’s new Arcanist, Infernal skins hit the Rift in Patch 10.14

A whopping eight new skins will become available during the upcoming patch cycle.

Get your wallets ready, League of Legends fans. Riot Games is releasing a whopping eight new skins during the 10.14 patch cycle for the Conqueror, Arcanist, and Infernal skin lines.

Kog’Maw, Zoe, and Shaco will receive League’s new mage-themed looks this patch, while Kennen, Karthus, and Vel’Koz are bringing the heat with a new batch of Infernal skins. Additionally, Riot is releasing a new Conqueror skin for Nautilus, although this year’s Mid-Season Invitational was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Arcanist Zoe is the lucky recipient of this patch’s Prestige Edition skin, which features the mage in a golden variant of her new look. Fans of the mid laner will be able to unlock the Prestige Edition with 100 Prestige Tokens from League’s Hextech Crafting tab.

Both Arcanist Kog’Maw and Shaco will release alongside a set of chromas for additional purchase. Similarly, all the new Infernal skins will also receive their own colorful variants fans can pick up for 290 RP each.

Related: Riot unveils new Spirit Blossom skins for Yasuo, Thresh, Teemo, Vayne, and Lillia

Conqueror Nautilus, Arcanist Zoe, Arcanist Zoe Prestige Edition, Arcanist Shaco, and Arcanist Kog’Maw will become available for purchase on July 9, while Infernal Karthus, Infernal Vel’Koz, and Infernal Kennen arrive in the client store on July 16.

Arcanist Kog’Maw

Image via Riot Games

Arcanist Shaco

Image via Riot Games

Arcanist Zoe

Image via Riot Games

Arcanist Zoe Prestige Edition

Image via Riot Games

Infernal Karthus, Kennen

Image via Riot Games

Infernal Vel’Koz

Image via Riot Games

Conqueror Nautilus