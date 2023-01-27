League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions

After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.

Starting Patch 13.1b, Shaco can now have only six active boxes on the map at a time. If you place a Jack in the Box when you have six boxes active, the box that was placed first on the map and is about to expire will disappear.

The devs reduced Teemo’s overall damage dealt from 90 percent to 85 percent. On the bright side, a change that was meant to go live, but didn’t, would also nerf the AoE damage dealt to minions, but it has to wait until Patch 13.3.

The promised nerf to Sion that would reduce Sion’s Tenacity from the usual 0 in ARAM to -20 was pushed out to Patch 13.3. The debuff will still show in game, but Sion players in ARAM will still have 0 Tenacity instead of -20, for now.

Bear in mind this is not a hotfix on its own, just Riot forgetting to include champions it thinks no one plays in the patch notes. But, after these changes, it might be true.