League’s Clash returns this weekend with the Freljord Cup

It seems like Riot Games is delivering on its promise of running Clash tournaments “more frequently” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

League of Legends lead producer of gameplay Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee informed fans of the great news today, explaining that Clash returns this weekend with the Freljord Cup.

CLASH is coming back this weekend with the introduction of the Freljord Cup! ❄️ Which means a new trophy and banners. Team registration opens soon ❄️ — Riot Brightmoon (@RiotBrightmoon) April 6, 2020

The Freljord Cup kicks off this Saturday, April 11 and ends on Sunday, April 12. Lock-in time is between 6:15pm and 9pm CT, depending on which tier your squad falls into. The tournament will introduce a new trophy and banner, allowing fans to add to their collection.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Clash is a wildly-popular bracket-style tournament that allows the average League player to get a small taste of professional play. Win or lose, each team is guaranteed three matches and rewards.

The last Clash tournament ran only two weeks ago, even though Riot has typically hosted the competition once a month. Because many League fans are relegated to staying home, Riot decided to “make it easier for you and your friends to get together,” according to lead producer Joe “New001” Tung.

The following Clash tournament is slated for the weekend of May 9, a month away. It’s unclear if League devs are going to push that date up. But judging from the last two competitions, fans can likely expect another Clash battle in a couple of weeks.