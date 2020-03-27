Riot to run League Clash tournaments “more frequently” during coronavirus outbreak

It seems Riot is doing whatever it can to make being stuck at home more enjoyable.

League of Legends lead producer Joe “New001” Tung explained today that Clash tournaments will run more frequently in an attempt to “make it easier for you and your friends to get together” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to bring back Clash earlier than planned and during this time we’re going to run it more frequently as well, so you and your friends can experience the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat together,” Tung said.

Riot’s “primary focus” right now is server stability since there are far more players on at the same time. Once the dev team has a “sense of what additional capacity” they need, the Clash schedules will be updated for every region around the world.

Riot already pushed the next Clash tournament to this weekend when it was originally planned for mid-April. Clash will kick off tomorrow between 2pm and 4pm CT depending on which tier you and your team fall into.

While it’s unclear how often Clash will run under this more-frequent schedule, Riot devs will inform fans as soon as server stability is figured out.