League Worlds to return to South Korea in 2023, according to report

Pro League's most historic region is getting its second international event in as many years.

The League of Legends World Championship will reportedly be returning to South Korea in 2023, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger.

South Korea last hosted Worlds in 2018, when Invictus Gaming and Fnatic met in the finals at the Incheon Munhak Stadium. Since then, the tournament has been hosted twice in Europe, once in China, and most recently in North America.

This season, Worlds returned to NA after a six-year gap between tournaments. South Korean fans will only have to wait five years between their iterations of Worlds. The country also hosted the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, which was the first MSI to be held in front of a live audience since 2019.

South Korea has only hosted the League World Championship twice, despite leading the global scene in total cumulative titles. Among the 12 World Championships ever held, a South Korean team has won seven of them. The last time a South Korean team won the World Championship on home soil was in 2014 when Samsung White took home the Summoner’s Cup over Starhorn Royal Club.

The location of the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational has not yet been revealed by Riot Games, although reports have suggested that the tournament will be held in London.

The 2023 professional League season will begin in January with a new international tournament called the “Season Kickoff,” which features nine regions from around the globe and serves as a replacement for the now-canceled All-Star event.