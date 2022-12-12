League’s Mid-Season Invitational reportedly heading to London in 2023

One of League of Legends’ biggest events is reportedly coming to London.

The Mid-Season Invitational is reportedly scheduled to take place in the capital of England next year, according to a report from Esports News today. The report states that the decision hasn’t yet been made but “several trusted sources told Esports News UK it’s likely.”

If this comes to fruition, it would mean MSI is returning to Europe after the 2021 edition hosted in Reykjavik, Iceland. This would also be the first international League event in the U.K. since the quarterfinals of Worlds 2015.

“Sources suggest it may take place in Wembley,” the report reads. The Worlds 2015 quarterfinals were also held in the SSE Arena in Wembley

MSI is the second-biggest international event in League’s ecosystem after the World Championship. Typically, the winners of the Spring Splits advance straight to MSI, with the victor taking home a lion share’s of a $250,000 prize pool.

The latest edition of the tournament was won by Royal Never Give Up. The Chinese powerhouse defeated T1 3-2 in the grand final. That year’s MSI took place in Busan, South Korea.

Riot Games has yet to confirm MSI is heading to London.