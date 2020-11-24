League players are gaining low LP due to “internal changes to ranked system” in preparation for new season, Riot says

League of Legends players are reporting extremely low LP gains after yesterday’s patch. And some “recent internal changes to the ranked system” appear to be the culprit.

The Riot Games Support Twitter account has been fielding responses from frustrated players over the last 24 hours, providing an explanation for the recent MMR adjustments to League solo queue. Tweaks made to the ranked system in preparation for the new season are causing “weird LP gains,” but it “should normalize” after playing a few games.

Hey, there have been some internal changes to the ranked system in order to prepare for the next season. While it might lead to weird LP gains at first, this is something that should normalise after you play a few more games 😊

~Kara — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) November 24, 2020

It’s unclear how many ranked games players will have to commit to before the LP gains stabilize. But if there was ever an ideal time to make under-the-hood changes to the MMR system, the preseason is probably it.

Despite the season 10 ranked season coming to a close, players can continue to climb the ladder and improve their MMR. This should come in handy when trying to get placed higher in season 11. But low LP gains and dramatic LP losses may affect players’ ranks in the future.

Season 11 will likely kick off in January 2021. Players can expect several changes to the ranked system, including the removal of inter-division promo games, ranked-informed matchmaking, and more accurate ranked seeding for smurfs.

