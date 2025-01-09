Forgot password
Amumu was the champion ludwig used to get platinum
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Ludwig defeats Tyler1’s LoL challenge in the final hours of season 14

Will we be seeing Ludwig in the LTA in the near future?
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 06:56 am

It was a great day for North American League of Legends as Ludwig Ahgren overcame Tyler1’s challenge of reaching Platinum by the end of season 14—the popular stream achieved his goal in the final hours after going on an impressive streak to make it to the promised land.

After returning to Twitch, Ludwig set out to do a lengthy League marathon where he would spend his days grinding through hundreds of hours on Summoners Rift. One of his biggest motivations was to take on a bet by popular streamer Tyler1. Ludwig mentioned, “As part of me meeting Tyler, we made a bet him and I to get platinum in League of Legends.”

All hope seemed lost in the days leading up to his triumphant moment. Ludwig was hanging around in the depths of gold Elo with Platinum a distant dream. On the final day of the season, Ludwig went on a cinematic run that saw the streamer go 10-1 to earn himself a promotion game. Ludwig would go on to win the bet after winning the promotion game.

Ludwig reaches Platinum in League of Legends. Video by Dot Esports via Ludwig

This wasn’t the only League bet Ludwig had made as Pokimane had bet him $1,000 on a previous podcast that he wouldn’t achieve Platinum. As for Tyler1, while he has yet to respond at the time of writing, he did respond on stream in the hours that followed. “Ludwig, good job, that is impressive. My props to you bro,” he said.

Author
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
Freelance writer covering League of Legends, VALORANT, and more. Over five years in the industry with one of my biggest highlights getting to interview Faker at the 2022 LoL World Championship. You can reach out to me via X.
