Ludwig defeats Tyler1’s LoL challenge in the final hours of season 14

It was a great day for North American League of Legends as Ludwig Ahgren overcame Tyler1’s challenge of reaching Platinum by the end of season 14—the popular stream achieved his goal in the final hours after going on an impressive streak to make it to the promised land.

After returning to Twitch, Ludwig set out to do a lengthy League marathon where he would spend his days grinding through hundreds of hours on Summoners Rift. One of his biggest motivations was to take on a bet by popular streamer Tyler1. Ludwig mentioned, “As part of me meeting Tyler, we made a bet him and I to get platinum in League of Legends.”

All hope seemed lost in the days leading up to his triumphant moment. Ludwig was hanging around in the depths of gold Elo with Platinum a distant dream. On the final day of the season, Ludwig went on a cinematic run that saw the streamer go 10-1 to earn himself a promotion game. Ludwig would go on to win the bet after winning the promotion game.

Ludwig reaches Platinum in League of Legends. Video by Dot Esports via Ludwig

This wasn’t the only League bet Ludwig had made as Pokimane had bet him $1,000 on a previous podcast that he wouldn’t achieve Platinum. As for Tyler1, while he has yet to respond at the time of writing, he did respond on stream in the hours that followed. “Ludwig, good job, that is impressive. My props to you bro,” he said.

