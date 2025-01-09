New LoL champion joins infamous ‘1000-day club’

Throughout the history of the League of Legends, some champions have not received any love from Riot Games in quite some time. Some champs remain on the shelf for a long time, whether that’s significant reworks, champion balancing, or simply a new skin.

This is the case with Ryze, a champion featured predominantly in the early days of League. Whether that was in the lore or associated with the greatest player of all time in Faker, Ryze always had a part to play. As of a couple of days ago, according to dayssinceskin.com, Ryze has joined the infamous 1,000-day club, with his last skin being in April 2022.

Ryze has not seen a new League skin in quite some time. Image via Riot Games

Ryze becomes the sixth champion to enter quadruple digits since his last skin, Arcane Ryze, in 2022. But is there a reason for this? At the time of writing, Riot hasn’t explained why The Rune Mage has not received a skin in over 1,000 days. Looking at his performances in-game, Ryze is still a very viable champion.

According to U.GG, Ryze is ranked in the A-tier on their champion tier list with over a 50 percent win rate in Emerald rank and above. League players discussed their theories on Reddit about why Ryze is currently on the chopping block as far as skins are concerned. One Redditor said, “The rework fucked him so unbelievably bad.”

Ryze has been a subject of mass changes and reworks throughout his lifetime as a champion. And while Ryze seems to be in a good spot as far as his Summoners Rift performances go, Riot could easily see things differently. As for the club he has joined, Ryze joins Skarner, Braum, Corki, Alistar, and Xin Zhao as the other champions who have not had a skin in over 1,000 days.

