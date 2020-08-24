League of Legends Worlds 2020 dates revealed for each stage during Tencent Esports Conference

One more month to go to see our favorite teams clash.

The dates for the League of Legends World Championship 2020 have been recently revealed during the Tencent’s annual Esports Conference.

The World Championship will start on Sep. 25 and the winner will be crowned on Oct. 31 in the Pudong Soccer Stadium. All matches will be played in Shanghai as a precarious measure in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five stages will happen during this period:

Play-In stage: Sep. 25 – Sep. 30

Group stage: Oct. 3 – Oct. 6, Oct. 8 – Oct. 11

Quarter-Finals: Oct. 15 – Oct. 18

Semi-Finals: Oct. 24 – Oct. 25

Finals: Oct. 31

The World Championship is planned to finish early this year, it usually ends in mid-November . Maybe the Halloween buff is going to help out the Western teams finally achieve their first World Championship win since season one.

With multiple countries canceling events and tournaments, the hope of a World Championship 2020 was looking quite slim. Multiple options were envisioned on how a World Championship in this context would look like, but with no official information, all could everyone do was speculate.

On ninth of July everything changed when Riot was in talks to hold a “bubble system”, which would bring all qualified players in the same city weeks before the actual tournament starts to ensure the safety and health of everyone involved.

October is going to be the best month for League fans, where they’ll finally see their favorite domestic team clash with other international competition. Will this year be the year for Western fans or will the LCK or LPL take home another win?