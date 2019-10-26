2 mins ago League of Legends / Worlds 2019 /

League Worlds 2019: Playoffs scores, standings, and results

Worlds is winding down to an all out war in Paris, France.

Photo via Riot Games

Worlds 2019 is heating up. North America was prematurely kicked out in the group stage, but the hopes and dreams of the west are still very much alive.

Three European representatives advanced to the playoffs, alongside the powerhouses of South Korea, and China. It won’t be an easy fight, but whatever happens, an all-out brawl of epic proportions is assured.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship playoffs.

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals (Oct. 26 to 27)

Griffin1
Invictus Gaming2
Funplus Phoenix0
Fnatic0
SKT Telecom T10
Splyce0
Damwon Gaming0
G2 Esports0

Semifinals (Nov. 2 to 3)

TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0

Finals (Nov. 10)

TBD0
TBD0