League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch

The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today.

For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.

ALL TURRETS have been BUGGED for at least 8+ days.

On Patch 12.14 the Turret shots damage increase happens only once (40%) instead of 3 times (up to 120%). This is absolutely MASSIVE and it already impacted competitive play too. pic.twitter.com/0Ne9kME6vf — Vandiril (@Vandiril) August 9, 2022

This game-breaking bug, which essentially takes the risk out of tower diving, has even stretched as far as pro play, seeping into a match between Weibo Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix in the LPL on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Former World Champion Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok was seen tanking multiple turret shots and barely taking any damage. In the picture below, the first turret shot did 226 damage, the second hit 316 damage, and the third dealt 309 damage.

Weibo Gaming, TheShy’s team, ended up winning the series 2-0.

Image via Vandiril

This major bug, according to Vandiril, has been in the game for at least eight days. It could, however, have been around since July 27 when Patch 12.14 went live. It remains a complete mystery why this bug has occurred and what caused it. No mention of turret changes were included in either of the latest patches.

For now, all players can do is wait for the devs to fix the bug and get the game back in working order.