In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh.

The devs are also targeting Divine Sunderer and First Strike with a series of nerfs, aiming to make them a whole lot less effective on Summoner’s Rift. Riot is slashing the item’s healing capabilities and tapping down on the rune’s bonus true damage.

League Patch 12.15 is scheduled to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

League of Legends Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates

Champions

Akali

W – Twilight Shroud

Energy restoration: 80 > 100

Max energy increase: 80 > 100

Gwen

Q – Snip Snip!

True damage in center: 75 percent > 50 percent of damage dealt is converted to true damage

Kalista

Base stats

Base attack damage: 69 > 66

Kennen

W – Electrical Surge

Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 > 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6

Magic damage: 60/85/110/135/160 > 70/95/120/145/170

R – Slicing Maelstrom

Magic damage per bolt: 40/75/110 (+20 percent AP) > 40/75/110 (+22.5 percent AP)

Lee Sin

Q – Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike

Resonating Strike energy cost: 30 > 25

W – Safeguard/Iron Will

Iron Will energy cost: 30 > 25

E – Tempest/Cripple

Cripple energy cost: 30 > 25

Leona

Q – Shield of Daybreak

Mana cost: 45/50/55/60/65 > 35/40/45/50/55

R – Solar Flare

Stun and slow duration: 1.5 > 1.75 seconds

Lillia

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Monster damage cap: 40 to 100 (levels one to 18) > 50 to 150 (levels one to 18)

Master Yi

E – Wuju Style

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 > 18 seconds at all ranks

Qiyana

Passive – Royal Privilege

Damage: 15 to 83 (levels one to 18)(+45 percent bonus AD)(+30 percent AP) > 15 to 83 (levels one to 18)(+30 percent bonus AD)(+30 percent AP)

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where Qiyana could apply an extra proc of her passive with First Strike equipped.

Rammus

R – Soaring Slam

Cooldown: 110/95/80 > 90 at all ranks

Base cast range: 600 > 800

Dash range growth: 1.3 > 1.5

Minimum dash speed: 700 > 900

Maximum dash speed: 1800 > 2000

Shen

E – Shadow Dash

Energy refunded upon dealing damage with passive or E: 30/35/40 > 30/40/50

Singed

Passive – Noxious Slipstream

Bonus movement speed: 20 percent > 25 percent

Per-target cooldown: 10 seconds > eight seconds

R – Insanity Potion

Bonus stats: 20/60/100 > 30/65/100

Sivir

E – Spell Shield

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 > 24/22.5/21/19.5/18

R – On the Hunt

Cooldown: 100/85/70 > 120/100/80

Taliyah

E – Unraveled Earth

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds > 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

R – Weaver’s Wall

Wall duration: five seconds > four seconds

Thresh

Q – Death Sentence

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 > 19/17/15/13/11

Magic damage: 80/120/160/200/240 > 100/140/180/220/260

Zed

W – Living Shadow

Shadow spell mimic range: 2000 > No Limit

E – Shadow Slash

Energy cost: 50 > 40

Items

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade heal: 65 percent > 55 percent of premitigation damage (+(4.8 percent melee/2.4 percent ranged) of target’s maximum health) (+100 percent base AD)

Mercurial Scimitar

Magic resistance: 30 > 40

Quicksilver active duration: one second > 1.5 seconds

Silvermere Dawn

Magic resistance: 35 > 40

Quicksilver active bonus stats: 40 percent tenacity and 40 percent slow resist > 50 percent tenacity and 50 percent slow resist

Runes

First Strike

Bonus true damage: 10 percent > nine percent

The full list of updates for League Patch 12.15, including changes to game modes, Clash, bug fixes, and more can be found here.