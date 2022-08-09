Finally, it’s patch day.
In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh.
The devs are also targeting Divine Sunderer and First Strike with a series of nerfs, aiming to make them a whole lot less effective on Summoner’s Rift. Riot is slashing the item’s healing capabilities and tapping down on the rune’s bonus true damage.
League Patch 12.15 is scheduled to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
League of Legends Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates
Champions
Akali
W – Twilight Shroud
- Energy restoration: 80 > 100
- Max energy increase: 80 > 100
Gwen
Q – Snip Snip!
- True damage in center: 75 percent > 50 percent of damage dealt is converted to true damage
Kalista
Base stats
- Base attack damage: 69 > 66
Kennen
W – Electrical Surge
- Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 > 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6
- Magic damage: 60/85/110/135/160 > 70/95/120/145/170
R – Slicing Maelstrom
- Magic damage per bolt: 40/75/110 (+20 percent AP) > 40/75/110 (+22.5 percent AP)
Lee Sin
Q – Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike
- Resonating Strike energy cost: 30 > 25
W – Safeguard/Iron Will
- Iron Will energy cost: 30 > 25
E – Tempest/Cripple
- Cripple energy cost: 30 > 25
Leona
Q – Shield of Daybreak
- Mana cost: 45/50/55/60/65 > 35/40/45/50/55
R – Solar Flare
- Stun and slow duration: 1.5 > 1.75 seconds
Lillia
Passive – Dream-Laden Bough
- Monster damage cap: 40 to 100 (levels one to 18) > 50 to 150 (levels one to 18)
Master Yi
E – Wuju Style
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 > 18 seconds at all ranks
Qiyana
Passive – Royal Privilege
- Damage: 15 to 83 (levels one to 18)(+45 percent bonus AD)(+30 percent AP) > 15 to 83 (levels one to 18)(+30 percent bonus AD)(+30 percent AP)
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where Qiyana could apply an extra proc of her passive with First Strike equipped.
Rammus
R – Soaring Slam
- Cooldown: 110/95/80 > 90 at all ranks
- Base cast range: 600 > 800
- Dash range growth: 1.3 > 1.5
- Minimum dash speed: 700 > 900
- Maximum dash speed: 1800 > 2000
Shen
E – Shadow Dash
- Energy refunded upon dealing damage with passive or E: 30/35/40 > 30/40/50
Singed
Passive – Noxious Slipstream
- Bonus movement speed: 20 percent > 25 percent
- Per-target cooldown: 10 seconds > eight seconds
R – Insanity Potion
- Bonus stats: 20/60/100 > 30/65/100
Sivir
E – Spell Shield
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 > 24/22.5/21/19.5/18
R – On the Hunt
- Cooldown: 100/85/70 > 120/100/80
Taliyah
E – Unraveled Earth
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds > 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
R – Weaver’s Wall
- Wall duration: five seconds > four seconds
Thresh
Q – Death Sentence
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 > 19/17/15/13/11
- Magic damage: 80/120/160/200/240 > 100/140/180/220/260
Zed
W – Living Shadow
- Shadow spell mimic range: 2000 > No Limit
E – Shadow Slash
- Energy cost: 50 > 40
Items
Divine Sunderer
- Spellblade heal: 65 percent > 55 percent of premitigation damage (+(4.8 percent melee/2.4 percent ranged) of target’s maximum health) (+100 percent base AD)
Mercurial Scimitar
- Magic resistance: 30 > 40
- Quicksilver active duration: one second > 1.5 seconds
Silvermere Dawn
- Magic resistance: 35 > 40
- Quicksilver active bonus stats: 40 percent tenacity and 40 percent slow resist > 50 percent tenacity and 50 percent slow resist
Runes
First Strike
- Bonus true damage: 10 percent > nine percent
The full list of updates for League Patch 12.15, including changes to game modes, Clash, bug fixes, and more can be found here.