Another gigantic League of Legends patch is on its way to Summoner’s Rift.
Patch 12.14, which is scheduled to hit live servers on Wednesday, July 27, has a big focus on balance changes. The update targets champion outliers in pro and casual play, items, runes, summoner spells, drakes, Elder Dragon, and Rift Herald, touching on virtually every vital aspect of the game.
Most notably, Enchanter supports like Yuumi and Seraphine are getting hit hard with the nerf hammer in Patch 12.14. Melee junglers, Darkin bruisers, and Teemo are receiving a series of well-needed buffs.
Here are the notes and updates for the upcoming update.
Champions
Aatrox
Base stats
- Health growth: 104 > 114
E – Umbral Dash
- Passive healing: 18/20/22/24/26 percent > 18/19.5/21/22.5/24 percent growth
R – World Ender
- Increased healing: 25/40/55 percent> 25/35/45 percent
Alistar
Q – Pulverize
- Mana cost: 65/70/75/80/85 > 55/60/65/70/75
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 > 14/13/12/11/10
Gangplank
Base stats
- Base health: 640 > 600
- Health growth: 104 > 114
- Base armor: 35 > 31
Passive – Trial by Fire
- Damage: 55 to 310 (based on level)(+100 percent bonus AD) > 55 to 310 (based on level)(+100 percent bonus AD)(+200 percent critical strike chance)
Q – Parrrley
- Base damage: 20/45/70/95/120 > 10/40/70/100/130
E – Powder Keg
- Slow amount: 40/50/60/70/80 percent > 30/37.5/45/52.5/60 percent (+0.25 percent per one percent crit chance at all ranks)
- Bonus physical damage: 80/105/130/15 /180 > 75/105/135/165/195
- E bonus damage on crit: 25 percent > 10 percent
Gnar
Base stats
- Base health: 580 > 540
- Health regeneration growth: 1.75 > 1.25
Janna
E – Eye of the Storm
- Shield amount: 65/90/115/140/165 > 75/100/125/150/175
- Bonus heal and shield power: 20 percent > 15 percent
R – Monsoon
- Heal per second: 90/145/200 (+45 percent AP) > 100/150/200 (+50 percent AP)
Jarvan IV
Q – Dragon Strike
- Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+120 percent base AD) > 90/130/170/210/250 (+140 percent base AD)
E – Demacian Standard
- Cooldown: 12 seconds > 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Kayn
Base stats
- Health growth: 99 > 109
Passive – The Darkin Scythe
- Rhaast passive: Heal 25 to 35 percent (based on level) of damage dealt to champions > Heal 20 to 30 percent (based on level) of damage dealt to champions
Leblanc
Base stats
- Base mana: 334 > 400
- Mana growth: 50 > 55
W – Distortion
- Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+60 percent AP) > 75/115/145/195/235 (+60 percent AP)
Nocturne
Passive – Umbra Blades
- Minion damage: No longer deals 50 percent reduced damage against minions that are the primary target (note: will still do 50 percent reduced damage to all other minions damage by Nocturne’s Passive)
Pantheon
Q – Comet Spear
- Minion and monster damage: Deals 70 percent damage to minions and monsters > Deals 70 percent damage to minions and 105 percent to monsters
Renata Glasc
Base stats
- Base health: 595 > 545
- Base AD: 51 > 49
Seraphine
W – Surround Sound
- Shield: 50/70/90/110/130 (+35 percent AP) > 50/70/90/110/130 (+25 percent AP)
- Heal per ally: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent (+0.6 percent per 100 AP) missing health > 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent (+0.4 percent per 100 AP) missing health
Sivir
Q – Boomerang Blade
- Cast time bugfix: 0.25 to 0.18 seconds scaling down with attack speed > 0.25 to 0.10 seconds scaling down with attack speed
W – Ricochet
- Damage to minions: 80 percent > 65 percent
- [New] Bounces now execute minions that are hit by a ricochet and would have been left at less than 15 health
Teemo
Base stats
- Mana growth: 20 > 25
R – Noxious Trap
- Placement range: 400/650/900 > 600/750/900
- Damage: 200/325/450 (+50 percent AP) > 200/325/450 (+55 percent AP)
- Mana cost: 75 Mana > 75/55/35mana
Varus
Base stats
- Base AD: 59 > 62
Wukong
Base stats
- Base health regeneration: 2.5 > 3.5 per five seconds
Passive – Stone Skin
- Health regeneration per stack (max 10): 0.5 percent > 0.35 percent
Yuumi
E – Zoomies
- Heal: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35 percent AP) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+30 percent AP)
Zeri
Q – Burst Fire
- [New] Right clicks executes enemies with health under 60 to 150 (levels one to 18)(+18 percent AP) (note: Damage to shields or invulnerabilities does not proc this execute)
- [Removed] Uncharged Zeri’s right-click attack no longer does increased damage to enemies below a certain health threshold
R – Lightning Crash
- Bonus magic damage: 10/15/20 (+15 percent AP) > 5/10/15 (+15 percent AP)
Items
Chempunk Chainsword
- Combine cost: 300 > 500
- Total cost: 2600 > 2800
Enchanter items
- Forbidden Idol heal and shield power increase: 10 percent > eight percent
- Ardent Censer heal and shield power increase: 10 percent > eight percent
- Mikael’s Blessing heal and shield power increase: 20 percent > 16 percent
- Redemption heal and shield power increase: 20 percent > 16 percent
- Staff of Flowing Water heal and shield power increase: 10 percent > eight percent
- Moonstone Renewer maximum stacks: five > four
Sunfire Aegis
- Immolate damage: 12 to 30 (based on level) (+one percent bonus health) > 15 (+1.75 percent bonus health)
Items
Potions
- Health potion healing: 150 > 120
- Refillable potion: 125 > 100
- Corrupting potion: 125 > 100
Biscuit Delivery
- Health and mana restoration: 10 percent of missing health/mana > eight percent of missing health/mana
- Increase to maximum mana: 50 > 40
Bone Plating
- Cooldown: 45 seconds > 55 seconds
Conditioning
- Base stat increase: nine armor and magic resist > eight armor and magic resist
- Total bonus stat increase: four percent increase to total armor and magic resist > three percent increase to total armor and magic resist
Guardian
- Cooldown: 70 to 40 seconds (based on level) > 90 to 40 seconds (based on level)
Scorch
- Damage: 15 to 35 (based on level) > 20 to 40 (based on level)
Second Wind
- Heal: Regenerate six (+four percent missing health) over 10 seconds > Regenerate three (+four percent missing health) over 10 seconds
Sudden Impact
- Bonus lethality and magic penetration: seven lethality and six magic penetration > nine lethality and seven magic penetration
Time Warp Tonic
- Bonus love speed while under the effect of a potion or biscuit: four percent > two percent
Unflinching
- Bonus slow resist and tenacity: 10 to 30 percent based on missing health > five to 25 percent based on missing health
Exhaust
- Exhausted target damage reduction: 40 percent > 35 percent
Systems
Drakes
Changes to all drakes
- Percent current health damage on attacks: seven percent > five percent
- Health pre-rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) > 3450 (+380 per level)
- Health post-rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) > 6950 (+380 per level)
Cloud drake
- Attack damage: 50 > 35
- Cloud drake dragon slayer buff: 3.5 percent slow resist and out-of-combat movement speed > seven percent slow resist and out-of-combat movement speed
- Cloud soul dragon slayer buff: 10 percent bonus movement speed and 50 percent bonus movement speed for six seconds after casting ultimate > 15 percent bonus movement speed and 50 percent bonus movement speed for six seconds after casting Ultimate
Hextech drake
- Attack damage: 66.7 > 47
- Hextech drake dragon slayer buff: six percent attack speed and six ability haste > nine percent attack speed and nine ability haste
Infernal drake
- Attack damage: 100 > 70
- Infernal drake dragon slayer buff: four percent bonus attack damage and ability power > six percent bonus attack damage and ability power
Mountain drake
- Attack damage: 150 > 105
- Mountain drake dragon slayer buff: six percent bonus armor and magic resist > nine percent bonus armor and magic resist
Ocean drake
- Attack damage: 100 > 70
- Ocean drake dragon slayer buff: 2 percent missing health per five seconds > three percent missing health per five seconds
Elder dragon
- Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) > 6400 (+290 per minute)
Rift Herald
- [New] Rift Herald now has 75 percent more health when summoned with Eye of the Herald for the second time
- [New] Rift Herald now grants 200 local gold to the team that killed it
The full list of updates for League of Legends Patch 12.14, including changes to game modes, Clash, bug fixes, and more, can be found here.