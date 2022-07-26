Riot is piling on the balance changes with the latest patch.

Another gigantic League of Legends patch is on its way to Summoner’s Rift.

Patch 12.14, which is scheduled to hit live servers on Wednesday, July 27, has a big focus on balance changes. The update targets champion outliers in pro and casual play, items, runes, summoner spells, drakes, Elder Dragon, and Rift Herald, touching on virtually every vital aspect of the game.

Most notably, Enchanter supports like Yuumi and Seraphine are getting hit hard with the nerf hammer in Patch 12.14. Melee junglers, Darkin bruisers, and Teemo are receiving a series of well-needed buffs.

Here are the notes and updates for the upcoming update.

Champions

Aatrox

Base stats

Health growth: 104 > 114

E – Umbral Dash

Passive healing: 18/20/22/24/26 percent > 18/19.5/21/22.5/24 percent growth

R – World Ender

Increased healing: 25/40/55 percent> 25/35/45 percent

Alistar

Q – Pulverize

Mana cost: 65/70/75/80/85 > 55/60/65/70/75

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 > 14/13/12/11/10

Gangplank

Base stats

Base health: 640 > 600

Health growth: 104 > 114

Base armor: 35 > 31

Passive – Trial by Fire

Damage: 55 to 310 (based on level)(+100 percent bonus AD) > 55 to 310 (based on level)(+100 percent bonus AD)(+200 percent critical strike chance)

Q – Parrrley

Base damage: 20/45/70/95/120 > 10/40/70/100/130

E – Powder Keg

Slow amount: 40/50/60/70/80 percent > 30/37.5/45/52.5/60 percent (+0.25 percent per one percent crit chance at all ranks)

Bonus physical damage: 80/105/130/15 /180 > 75/105/135/165/195

E bonus damage on crit: 25 percent > 10 percent

Gnar

Base stats

Base health: 580 > 540

Health regeneration growth: 1.75 > 1.25

Janna

E – Eye of the Storm

Shield amount: 65/90/115/140/165 > 75/100/125/150/175

Bonus heal and shield power: 20 percent > 15 percent

R – Monsoon

Heal per second: 90/145/200 (+45 percent AP) > 100/150/200 (+50 percent AP)

Jarvan IV

Q – Dragon Strike

Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+120 percent base AD) > 90/130/170/210/250 (+140 percent base AD)

E – Demacian Standard

Cooldown: 12 seconds > 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Kayn

Base stats

Health growth: 99 > 109

Passive – The Darkin Scythe

Rhaast passive: Heal 25 to 35 percent (based on level) of damage dealt to champions > Heal 20 to 30 percent (based on level) of damage dealt to champions

Leblanc

Base stats

Base mana: 334 > 400

Mana growth: 50 > 55

W – Distortion

Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+60 percent AP) > 75/115/145/195/235 (+60 percent AP)

Nocturne

Passive – Umbra Blades

Minion damage: No longer deals 50 percent reduced damage against minions that are the primary target (note: will still do 50 percent reduced damage to all other minions damage by Nocturne’s Passive)

Pantheon

Q – Comet Spear

Minion and monster damage: Deals 70 percent damage to minions and monsters > Deals 70 percent damage to minions and 105 percent to monsters

Renata Glasc

Base stats

Base health: 595 > 545

Base AD: 51 > 49

Seraphine

W – Surround Sound

Shield: 50/70/90/110/130 (+35 percent AP) > 50/70/90/110/130 (+25 percent AP)

Heal per ally: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent (+0.6 percent per 100 AP) missing health > 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent (+0.4 percent per 100 AP) missing health

Sivir

Q – Boomerang Blade

Cast time bugfix: 0.25 to 0.18 seconds scaling down with attack speed > 0.25 to 0.10 seconds scaling down with attack speed

W – Ricochet

Damage to minions: 80 percent > 65 percent

[New] Bounces now execute minions that are hit by a ricochet and would have been left at less than 15 health

Teemo

Base stats

Mana growth: 20 > 25

R – Noxious Trap

Placement range: 400/650/900 > 600/750/900

Damage: 200/325/450 (+50 percent AP) > 200/325/450 (+55 percent AP)

Mana cost: 75 Mana > 75/55/35mana

Varus

Base stats

Base AD: 59 > 62

Wukong

Base stats

Base health regeneration: 2.5 > 3.5 per five seconds

Passive – Stone Skin

Health regeneration per stack (max 10): 0.5 percent > 0.35 percent

Yuumi

E – Zoomies

Heal: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35 percent AP) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+30 percent AP)

Zeri

Q – Burst Fire

[New] Right clicks executes enemies with health under 60 to 150 (levels one to 18)(+18 percent AP) (note: Damage to shields or invulnerabilities does not proc this execute)

[Removed] Uncharged Zeri’s right-click attack no longer does increased damage to enemies below a certain health threshold

R – Lightning Crash

Bonus magic damage: 10/15/20 (+15 percent AP) > 5/10/15 (+15 percent AP)

Items

Chempunk Chainsword

Combine cost: 300 > 500

Total cost: 2600 > 2800

Enchanter items

Forbidden Idol heal and shield power increase: 10 percent > eight percent

Ardent Censer heal and shield power increase: 10 percent > eight percent

Mikael’s Blessing heal and shield power increase: 20 percent > 16 percent

Redemption heal and shield power increase: 20 percent > 16 percent

Staff of Flowing Water heal and shield power increase: 10 percent > eight percent

Moonstone Renewer maximum stacks: five > four

Sunfire Aegis

Immolate damage: 12 to 30 (based on level) (+one percent bonus health) > 15 (+1.75 percent bonus health)

Potions

Health potion healing: 150 > 120

Refillable potion: 125 > 100

Corrupting potion: 125 > 100

Biscuit Delivery

Health and mana restoration: 10 percent of missing health/mana > eight percent of missing health/mana

Increase to maximum mana: 50 > 40

Bone Plating

Cooldown: 45 seconds > 55 seconds

Conditioning

Base stat increase: nine armor and magic resist > eight armor and magic resist

Total bonus stat increase: four percent increase to total armor and magic resist > three percent increase to total armor and magic resist

Guardian

Cooldown: 70 to 40 seconds (based on level) > 90 to 40 seconds (based on level)

Scorch

Damage: 15 to 35 (based on level) > 20 to 40 (based on level)

Second Wind

Heal: Regenerate six (+four percent missing health) over 10 seconds > Regenerate three (+four percent missing health) over 10 seconds

Sudden Impact

Bonus lethality and magic penetration: seven lethality and six magic penetration > nine lethality and seven magic penetration

Time Warp Tonic

Bonus love speed while under the effect of a potion or biscuit: four percent > two percent

Unflinching

Bonus slow resist and tenacity: 10 to 30 percent based on missing health > five to 25 percent based on missing health

Exhaust

Exhausted target damage reduction: 40 percent > 35 percent

Systems

Drakes

Changes to all drakes

Percent current health damage on attacks: seven percent > five percent

Health pre-rift transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) > 3450 (+380 per level)

Health post-rift transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) > 6950 (+380 per level)

Cloud drake

Attack damage: 50 > 35

Cloud drake dragon slayer buff: 3.5 percent slow resist and out-of-combat movement speed > seven percent slow resist and out-of-combat movement speed

Cloud soul dragon slayer buff: 10 percent bonus movement speed and 50 percent bonus movement speed for six seconds after casting ultimate > 15 percent bonus movement speed and 50 percent bonus movement speed for six seconds after casting Ultimate

Hextech drake

Attack damage: 66.7 > 47

Hextech drake dragon slayer buff: six percent attack speed and six ability haste > nine percent attack speed and nine ability haste

Infernal drake

Attack damage: 100 > 70

Infernal drake dragon slayer buff: four percent bonus attack damage and ability power > six percent bonus attack damage and ability power

Mountain drake

Attack damage: 150 > 105

Mountain drake dragon slayer buff: six percent bonus armor and magic resist > nine percent bonus armor and magic resist

Ocean drake

Attack damage: 100 > 70

Ocean drake dragon slayer buff: 2 percent missing health per five seconds > three percent missing health per five seconds

Elder dragon

Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) > 6400 (+290 per minute)

Rift Herald

[New] Rift Herald now has 75 percent more health when summoned with Eye of the Herald for the second time

[New] Rift Herald now grants 200 local gold to the team that killed it

The full list of updates for League of Legends Patch 12.14, including changes to game modes, Clash, bug fixes, and more, can be found here.