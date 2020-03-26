League of Legends store is “temporarily offline”

League of Legends fans eager to get their hands on the new Cosmic and Dark Cosmic Lux skins will have to wait a bit longer.

A message on the Riot Service Status page shows that the League store is “temporarily offline.” Though the timing is poor, considering the Galaxies event just went live, the two occurrences are likely linked.

Screengrab via Riot Games

“The store is temporarily offline while we work on a reported issue,” Riot said.

No time frame on when the store will be back online has been provided. But “temporarily” suggests that the issue will be resolved quickly, especially since Riot profits heavily from in-game purchases.

The Galaxies event includes the Cosmic Lux skins for 1,820 RP each, as well as the Dark Star and Rift Quest cosmetics for 1,350 RP a pop. The popular One for All mode also makes its 2020 debut today.

The event will run from today until April 27.