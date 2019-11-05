League of Legends Patch 9.22: Full notes and updates

Patch 9.22 marks the last update before League of Legends’ preseason begins, which looks to shake up the meta with some map adjustments, as well as Dragon and item changes.
Tomorrow’s update tunes down some overpowered late-game monsters, like Xayah and Kayle, while also buffing some unsung heroes. A new champion will also hit the Rift when Senna is finally freed from Thresh’s lantern. And the ranked season is scheduled to end on Nov. 19 at 3am CT, which means players only have two weeks to climb the ranked ladder.
Here are the full notes for League Patch 9.22.
Champions
Senna
Senna makes her Rift debut on Nov. 10.
Ashe
W – Volley
- Mana cost increased from 50 to 70 mana.
Blitzcrank
Q – Rocket Grab
- Base damage decreased from 80/135/190/245/300 to 70/120/170/220/270.
Ivern
Q – Rootcaller
- Ivern will now always dash into melee range of the target.
- Fixed a bug where Ivern would land inside some jungle camps when dashing with his Q.
- Fixed a bug where allies would teleport to unexpected locations when Ivern would dash to a rooted target.
Kai’Sa
Q – Icathian Rain
- Non-minion multi-hit missile damage decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.
Kalista
W – Sentinel
- Bonus damage on marked target increased from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 percent of target’s maximum health to 10/12/14/16/18 percent of target’s maximum health.
- Mark duration increased from three seconds to four seconds.
Kayle
Q – Radiant Blast
- Base damage decreased from 70/115/160/205/250 to 60/100/140/180/220.
W – Celestial Blessing
- Mana cost increased from 60/70/80/90/100 mana to 70/80/90/100/110 mana.
Malphite
R – Unstoppable Force
- Ability power ratio decreased from 1.0 to 0.8.
Nautilus
R – Depth Charge
- Primary target base damage decreased from 200/325/450 to 150/275/400.
Pantheon
Q – Comet Spear
- Minion damage reduced from 20 percent to 30 percent.
- Execute threshold decreased from 25 percent of target’s maximum health to 20 percent.
W – Shield Vault
- Pantheon’s dash speed is no longer increased from boots.
Sejuani
Base Stats
- Attack damage increased from 64 to 66.
- Health regeneration growth increased from 0.85 to one.
- Attack speed growth increased from three percent to 3.5 percent.
Q – Arctic Assault
- Damage increased from 80/120/160/200/240 (plus 0.4 ability power) to 80/130/180/230/280 (plus 0.6 ability power).
E – Permafrost
- Passive now properly resets its debuff duration when reapplying at max stacks.
Sylas
Base Stats
- Health regeneration increased from seven to nine.
- Health regeneration growth decreased from one to 0.9.
- Magic resist increased from 36.1 to 39.
W – Kingslayer
- Mana cost decreased from 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 40/45/50/55/60 mana.
Thresh
E – Flay
- Increased the width to match the actual hitbox for gameplay clarity.
Xayah
W – Deadly Plumage
- Bonus attack speed decreased from 40/47.5/55/62.5/70 percent to 35/40/45/50/55 percent.
Bug fixes
- If her target dies before Caitlyn’s Energized (via items like Rapid Firecannon and Statikk Shiv) Passive – Headshot hits them, Caitlyn will no longer be damaged in their stead.
- Ornn’s second R – Call of the Forge God activation now properly knocks up enemies close to it.
- Gangplank’s E – Powder Keg’s barrels now properly trigger Teemo’s R – Noxious Trap’s shrooms.
- Game invites will no longer disappear if the game owner changes modes.
- Fizz’s Q – Urchin Strike now properly breaks spell shields.
- Twisted Fate’s R – Destiny will no longer block projectiles (like turret or dragon attacks) if it’s interrupted.
- If Taric casts R – Cosmic Radiance and dies during the cast window, the cooldown will now reflect the proper time and not reflect his W – Bastion cooldown.
- Rek’Sai’s R – Void Rush refund now properly and consistently works when enemy champions die during the cast and dash of the ability.
- Syndra’s R – Unleashed Power HUD icon now properly shows how many Dark Spheres are available to use on cast.
- Nidalee’s Q – Takedown’s empowered basic attacks now properly deals damage to traps.
- When Sion casts R – Unstoppable Onslaught out of its range, the ability will now properly cast immediately instead of after he walks into cast range.
- When Q – Twin Bite is on cooldown, Shyvana’s basic attacks on structures now properly reduce the ability’s cooldown.
- Rift Herald’s summon trinket now properly has the one second lockout period that all trinkets have to prevent accidental usage.