League of Legends Patch 9.22: Full notes and updates

Patch 9.22 marks the last update before League of Legends’ preseason begins, which looks to shake up the meta with some map adjustments, as well as Dragon and item changes.

Tomorrow’s update tunes down some overpowered late-game monsters, like Xayah and Kayle, while also buffing some unsung heroes. A new champion will also hit the Rift when Senna is finally freed from Thresh’s lantern. And the ranked season is scheduled to end on Nov. 19 at 3am CT, which means players only have two weeks to climb the ranked ladder.

Here are the full notes for League Patch 9.22.

Champions

Senna

Senna makes her Rift debut on Nov. 10.

Ashe

W – Volley

Mana cost increased from 50 to 70 mana.

Blitzcrank

Q – Rocket Grab

Base damage decreased from 80/135/190/245/300 to 70/120/170/220/270.

Ivern

Q – Rootcaller

Ivern will now always dash into melee range of the target.

Fixed a bug where Ivern would land inside some jungle camps when dashing with his Q.

Fixed a bug where allies would teleport to unexpected locations when Ivern would dash to a rooted target.

Kai’Sa

Q – Icathian Rain

Non-minion multi-hit missile damage decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Kalista

W – Sentinel

Bonus damage on marked target increased from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 percent of target’s maximum health to 10/12/14/16/18 percent of target’s maximum health.

Mark duration increased from three seconds to four seconds.

Kayle

Q – Radiant Blast

Base damage decreased from 70/115/160/205/250 to 60/100/140/180/220.

W – Celestial Blessing

Mana cost increased from 60/70/80/90/100 mana to 70/80/90/100/110 mana.

Malphite

R – Unstoppable Force

Ability power ratio decreased from 1.0 to 0.8.

Nautilus

R – Depth Charge

Primary target base damage decreased from 200/325/450 to 150/275/400.

Pantheon

Q – Comet Spear

Minion damage reduced from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Execute threshold decreased from 25 percent of target’s maximum health to 20 percent.

W – Shield Vault

Pantheon’s dash speed is no longer increased from boots.

Sejuani

Base Stats

Attack damage increased from 64 to 66.

Health regeneration growth increased from 0.85 to one.

Attack speed growth increased from three percent to 3.5 percent.

Q – Arctic Assault

Damage increased from 80/120/160/200/240 (plus 0.4 ability power) to 80/130/180/230/280 (plus 0.6 ability power).

E – Permafrost

Passive now properly resets its debuff duration when reapplying at max stacks.

Sylas

Base Stats

Health regeneration increased from seven to nine.

Health regeneration growth decreased from one to 0.9.

Magic resist increased from 36.1 to 39.

W – Kingslayer

Mana cost decreased from 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 40/45/50/55/60 mana.

Thresh

E – Flay

Increased the width to match the actual hitbox for gameplay clarity.

Xayah

W – Deadly Plumage

Bonus attack speed decreased from 40/47.5/55/62.5/70 percent to 35/40/45/50/55 percent.

Bug fixes