League of Legends NA, OCE, and PBE servers are “down for maintenance”

What do we do now?

It appears some League of Legends fans will have to find something else to do for the next couple of hours.

League’s NA, OCE, and PBE servers are “down for maintenance for the next few hours,” according to Riot Games. Riot lead producer of gameplay Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee cited server hardware being updated as the reason for the interruption.

NA, OC, and PBE servers are down for maintenance for the next few hours while we update some server hardware. You may still be able to login but the client will exit out and we're fixing that so it's clearer what's happening! — Riot Brightmoon (@RiotBrightmoon) April 21, 2020

Players can expect the servers to go back online later today at 3pm CT.

Many players may immediately be kicked from the client when logging in, with an “unexpected error” message popping up. Riot says ranked queues are also down while the servers are being worked on.

The server maintenance will also affect some of Riot’s other titles, including Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra. But VALORANT is still running as normal.

Despite the minor inconvenience, North American servers are generally stable. The same can’t be said across the pond, however, where the European servers have frequent outages and lag spikes. But Riot says it’s working with European ISPs to make latency improvements to EU servers.

League fans can stay up to date with the maintenance by visiting Riot’s Service Status page.