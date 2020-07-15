League of Legends fan creates amazing Blackfrost Fiora skin concept

A League of Legends fan revealed a stunning skin concept for Fiora today.

The artist posted their creation on Reddit, claiming it’s their “first full fan skin concept.” The fan-made Blackfrost Fiora covers only the visual aspects of the skin without detailing her abilities or how she’d look in-game.

Image via u/Diazex

The colorway perfectly fits the Blackfrost theme. While her icy leg would be more suited for a champion like Camille, it seems fitting for Fiora as well. After all, they’re both duelists looking to annihilate their opponents.

This skin likely won’t come to fruition in League, though. But if it did, Fiora would join the ranks of Blackfrost Alistar, Anivia, Rek’Sai, and Renekton, becoming the first “human” champion of the skin line.

Blackfrost is a series of League skins set in a universe with an alternate depiction of Freljord where the characters are corrupted by the powers of the Lissandra.