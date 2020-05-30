League of Legends error codes list: How to fix every error and what they mean

Nothing shall stand against you and climbing up the ranks.

League of Legends is light enough to run on the most ancient gaming machines today. This allowed the game to reach millions of PCs and also meant that it would have its fair share of errors.

Riot updates League’s client constantly, which doesn’t ease the blow on players in terms of the number of errors they get. Though every new patch fixes some known bugs, they also introduce new ones. Troubleshooting for each of them may look like a dreadful task but almost all of the new errors resemble the old ones that aren’t a surprise for a decade-old game.

While it may sound simple, we recommend restarting your PC and all running processes of League before trying out any of the solutions below since most issues tend to fix themselves.

Here are some of the most common errors in League that prevent players from hopping into the game and how to fix them.

Error Name Symptoms Solution League of Legends Error Code 004 The error usually occurs when the client fails to patch the game. Upon clicking on “OK” it causes the client to shut down and requires a restart. Failing to download or install an update either means there was a connection problem or there wasn’t enough disk space. Make sure that your connection is solid and you have enough space on your SSD or hard drive. Error 7 This error is a well-known indicator of Riot Games’ servers being overload and causes players to disconnect or use the basic features of League. Since this one’s a server related problem, your best bet is to keep trying to log in. Keeping an eye on League‘s Twitter account is also beneficial to know the current status of the servers. League of Legends Error 1B The 1B error is usually related to ISP problems that mess players’ connection to the League servers. It prevents players from logging into the game. Though the issue is known for fixing itself in a couple of hours, you can try running the League client on administrative mode. If it doesn’t work, we recommend repairing your client. Under maintenance error This error mostly affects Linux users and prevents the League client from receiving updates. Repairing the client has the highest chances of success to fix this problem. If that doesn’t do the trick we recommend deleting RiotClientServices.old and ucrtbase.dll before giving it another go. Unexpected Error With Login Session The login session error tends to arise when another instance of a League client gets stuck running in the background. To fix the error, launch the task manager and end all the tasks related to League. Open up the client after that. If it doesn’t fix the error, we recommend initiating a client repair. Error: 0xc0000005 Though the reason behind the error is unknown, it prevents players from logging into the game by blocking their access to the client. The error is more of a Windows issue. Simple troubleshooting steps seem to give results, however. Try running the League client in administrator mode. If it doesn’t fix the problems, reinstall League after deleting all the files related to the game. A critical error has occurred The critical error is caused by other programs which feature overlay options while playing games, it prevents players from logging into League. Close all programs that have an overlay-like feature like Steam, Origin, or Discord. Then locate your local League folder to delete config and data folders. Unexpected Login Error This error usually shows up with a shaky connection and prevents players from downloading updates or log into the game. We recommend performing a router reset and also changing your DNS. If these don’t work try contacting your ISP and let them know about your problem. Unknown direct x error This direct x error appears during graphical instabilities and prevents players from launching the League client. Though the error message prompts players to update their graphics drivers, deleting the game.cfg file should also fix the problem. League of Legends Error Code 002 Much like the error code 004, this error also disrupts the patching process and makes it impossible to log into the game. This is also another storage-related error. Make sure that you have enough space on your data drivers. If that doesn’t seem to be a problem, try turning off your antivirus since it may be detecting a false-positive within the update files. The program can’t start because d3dx9_43.dll is missing from your computer. This error mostly occurs in new PCs and prevents players from starting a match. Completing all the available Windows updates before launching League usually gets it done since the updates include the missing file. If this doesn’t work, we recommend manually installing the file via the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer.

How to fix BugSplat and generic League of Legends crashes

It’s definitely annoying to get kicked out of a game by a BugSplat crash but you can find some comfort in knowing that you’re a part of League’s development. Don’t skip out on reporting these crashes via the pop-up and contribute to getting it fixed.

The majority of BugSplat and generic League crashes without a name occur due to overheating, corrupted game files, hardware issues, or outdated drivers.

Update your graphics card drivers

Screengrab via NVIDIA Screengrab via NVIDIA Screengrab via AMD Screengrab via AMD

Outdated drivers are one of the main causes of unknown crashes. New patches can also introduce undocumented changes that change the way League interacts with your GPU. These changes may require a driver update if they heavily depend on an upgrade by the GPU manufacturers.

Updating your graphics drivers should only take five to 10 minutes since both NVIDIA and AMD guide users through the process. Keep in mind that you should download the suitable version for your GPU by going through the lists.

Disable your antivirus

Screengrab via Malwarebytes Screengrab via Malwarebytes Screengrab via Malwarebytes Screengrab via Malwarebytes Screengrab via Malwarebytes Screengrab via Malwarebytes Screengrab via Malwarebytes

Antiviruses have a history of detecting false positives within League’s installation or update files and that prevents the client from even launching. The main reason behind this is that most files get installed to your PC in a zipped format, which makes them harder to scan.

Disabling or at least setting an exception for League’s files should allow you to bypass any errors you encounter while trying to update your game.

Run LeagueClient and the game executable file in administrative mode

Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft Screengrab via Microsoft

Limited user rights or programs with admin privileges bullying your League files can also be another source behind your crashes.

Running both the League client and the executable file of the game will ensure that the game reaches every bit of resource it needs to perform smoothly.

Riot has a history of downloading new versions of these two files with every patch, so you may need to repeat this process every time a new patch hits the servers.

Repair your client and use the Hextech Repair Tool

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Repairing your client ensures that there’s nothing wrong with your League files. It also repairs the corrupted files it encounters and downloads the missing ones.

Though the client repair tool may get the job done, the Hextech Repair Tool may come in handy if you encounter errors and bugs frequently.

Hextech Repair tool can:

Perform easy reinstallations or repatches

Do firewall management

Displays known issues in your region

Keep logs of your crashes

These logs can be used by the League support team to pinpoint the source of your errors.