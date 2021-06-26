League of Legends champions with the highest win rates in Patch 11.13

League of Legends currently has 155 champions available to play. Each champion fills a different niche, and while you might enjoy one-tricking or picking a certain champion, it might not be the best tactic if you want to improve your win rate.

We analyzed the champions with the highest win rates across all regions for every role to ensure you have an idea of which champion to pick if you want to climb through the ranked ladder faster. The data provided for our analysis is from the stats website u.gg. We analyzed the ranked ladder from Iron to Challenger with no exceptions on a global scale from the data set.

Here are the League champions with the highest win rates for Patch 11.13.

Top lane: Nocturne

Image via Riot Games

Nocturne is one of the strongest champions in the top lane even after nerfs to Stridebreaker, his core Mythic item. He currently has the highest win rate at 53.57 percent with a 1.9-percent pick rate and 9.7-percent ban rate. He can duel other meta top laners with ease and look for roams once he is level six. While he might not have the best teamfight impact like other champions, he is one of the best split-pushers in the game, capable of quickly navigating the map with his ultimate.

Jungle: Nocturne

Image via Riot Games

Nocturne is strong not only in the top lane but as a jungler as well. He is one of the best flex picks in the current meta since his strengths are good in multiple roles. He has great ganking potential and becomes a huge threat after level six. Enemies will have to play safely to avoid getting targeted by his ultimate. He currently has the highest win rate at 53.01 percent with an 8.5-percent pick rate and 9.7-percent ban rate.

Mid lane: Malzahar

Image via Riot Games

Malzahar is one of the easiest champions to play in the middle lane regardless of rank. He has a simple kit and a lot of teamfight impact if he gets slightly ahead. He currently has the highest win rate at 53.86 percent with a 3.9-percent pick rate and 4.9-percent ban rate.

Bottom lane: Swain

Image via Riot Games

While this might seem unexpected, Swain is one of the most powerful champions in the bottom lane, be it instead of an AD carry or support. His kit is great against most ADCs and he can easily take over the lane with a kill or two. He currently has the highest win rate at 55.55 percent with a 0.7-percent pick rate and 4.9-percent ban rate. The only downside of picking Swain is that you need an AD carry in other roles.

Support: Zyra

Image via Riot Games

Zyra is one of the most frustrating supports to face in the bottom lane. She can harass her opponents easily with her plants from a safe distance and make the laning phase tough for them. She currently has the highest win rate at 53.46 percent with a 5.1-percent pick rate and 2.8-percent ban rate. With a flexible build path, she is one of the best supports to blind pick in the draft phase.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.