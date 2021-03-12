League’s next event will include funky Space Groove skins, One for All mode, and potential release of new top laner

It’s time to get groovy.

League of Legends gameplay producer Jessica “Safelocked” Nam gave some insight on the next event in today’s “lol pls” video, which will include the funky Space Groove skin line and bring back the coveted One for All mode. League’s upcoming top lane skirmisher will also get a Space Groove skin and may debut with the event.

Riot first unveiled the Space Groove skins in a 2021 livestream, explaining that Nasus, Blitzcrank, and Lux would be getting the sci-fi cosmetics. And now it seems like the upcoming AP skirmisher “tailor-made for top lane” will join in on the psychedelic skin line. While Safelocked didn’t say it directly, the new champ may be released alongside the skin line during the event.

The popular One for All mode, which lets all 10 players battle it out with the same champion, is coming back. The mode first made its debut in 2013 and has returned periodically, including last year. The 2021 iteration will likely also be available for a limited time only.

Riot didn’t give a clear timeline on when the next event will go live. But since not much information was offered, it likely won’t begin until later in the year.

