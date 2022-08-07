League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event

A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event.

Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long they waited for them to appear. They then noticed that, while earning points towards the Star Guardian event stories, the rewards associated with milestones were also not being earned.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Earlier this week, the Missions and Star Guardian event tab were completely removed from the client for maintenance. Since being back up, a notification tells players that both features continue to face “intermittent failures,” preventing players from obtaining rewards or viewing Missions altogether as if they have already been completed.

Riot Mikouz, game producer on League’s events, detailed in a Twitter thread that this issue stems from “the number of rewards being distributed [being] way higher tjam [Riot] expected.” They specified that rewards might take a few days to show up in players’ inventories but to contact Riot Support should the issue continue.

Players that have purchased the event pass have been the most vocal about this issue, as the pass includes an exclusive Missions track that rewards items such as Star Guardian Orbs, Mythic Essence, and Masterwork Chests. There is also a repeating Mission for players with the pass that rewards 10 Star Guardian coins, many of which have been unable to be claimed for almost a week.

It is currently unclear when Riot will resolve these issues. There is only one week left of League’s Star Guardian event, though not being able to see Missions and obtain their rewards will make it difficult for players to get the most out of the event’s conclusion.