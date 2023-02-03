League devs give update on Clash return after Riot cyber attack

The cyber attack on Jan. 20 paired with the ransom note demanding $10 million in exchange for the source code has left Riot Games in crisis mode, trying to patch up its security systems while still maintaining League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. Although the games are back on track with League’s Patch 13.3 arriving on Feb. 8, League devs admit the recent events have taken a toll on Clash.

Noticing that the community has only had one Clash in League since Worlds 2022, players were worriedly discussing on League’s subreddit the state and the future of Clash.

One of Riot’s developers, Riot Riru chipped in, explaining that the social engineering attack has had a tremendous effect on the upcoming Clash dates. Riot Riru added that the official update is coming in Patch 13.3 patch notes as this is typically the best method of sharing such important information.

Although Riot Riru didn’t outline any specific dates, the Rioter announced that the first Clash of the year might come with the first weekend of March.

“All of that said, I literally just got word that we might be able to hit the first weekend of March, but honestly that’s not even 100% so please don’t hold this information against us. Please give us a few more days to work on fixing this problem and we promise to give you the dates as soon as we’re confident that they’re accurate,” Riot Riru announced.

So, you’ll have to sit tight and wait for Patch 13.3 to roll out on Feb. 8 to learn what exactly the future holds for Clash. In the meantime, you can check out League’s Patch 13.3 patch notes.