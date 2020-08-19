LCS fans can now vote for the Summer Split MVP award on Twitter

Take your pick, LCS fans, because you can now choose who you think deserves the MVP award for the LCS Summer Split 2020.

To vote on which player you want to be the LCS Summer Split MVP, you obviously need to have a Twitter account. Head over to the LCS Twitter account to find the MVP announcement. The link directs to a private message with the LCS, which has a voting system in place. This will prompt you with a message to select your MVP of the split once you’ve begun the selection process.

The voting period for the 2020 #LCS Summer @Honda MVP Award is now open! Click below to vote! #HondaMVP



Reply #stop to opt out. — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 18, 2020

There are 10 players to choose from: Cloud9 players Blaber and Licorice, TSM’s Bjergsen, Ssumday of 100 Thieves, FlyQuest’s PowerOfEvil and Santorin, Golden Guardians’ Closer, and the Team Liquid trio of Jensen, CoreJJ, and Impact.

It’s possible to vote once per day from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, which means you can vote for your favorite player up to eight times. The MVP is set to be announced near the conclusion of the playoffs on Sept. 4.

Earlier today, the LCS Summer Split coaching staff MVP was announced, with Team Liquid as the victors. Part of Liquid’s success is attributed to former LCS shoutcaster Jatt, who became the team’s head coach before the split and led TL to a first-place regular season finish.

The LCS Summer Split playoffs continue later this week with Cloud9 facing off against FlyQuest tomorrow and Liquid taking on Golden Guardians on Aug. 21.