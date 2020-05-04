Jatt named Team Liquid’s new head coach for 2020 LCS Summer Split

Plenty of speculation followed Team Liquid’s announcement that it’d be making some coaching changes ahead of the next split. But now, fans don’t need to wonder anymore. Liquid revealed today that popular LCS caster Jatt will be taking over as the League of Legends team’s new head coach.

“I definitely don’t think the transition is going to be easy, but I don’t think it’s that uncommon,” Jatt said. “It is actually something that feels somewhat natural, even if it is such a big change.”

From the desk to the stage – please welcome our new coach, @RiotJatt #LetsGoLiquid pic.twitter.com/MUhN68M5vp — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) May 4, 2020

Jatt has spent almost 10 years in the League world. He was originally a pro player but he moved on to become a QA Analyst for Riot Games. Later on, he became one of the most well-known shoutcasters in North America and also worked with Riot again as a game designer. He’s one of the most experienced—and most respected—members of the global League community.

Jatt had plenty of praise for the team’s current roster. The lineup is stacked with talent and new starting AD carry Tactical is young and filled with potential. The 32-year-old said that the fiery bottom lane can “infuse a lot of new energy into a very experienced, very motivated environment.”

Photo via Riot Games

Liquid is looking for Jatt to lead the team to a brighter summer after the gloomy season that they suffered this past spring with a 7-11 record. A plethora of issues plagued the four-time LCS champions, and as a result, they failed to make the playoffs.

Although Jatt might not have a lot of experience on the coaching side of League, he might be equally as knowledgeable on the game and all the intricacies that come along with pro play. He’ll make his debut when the 2020 LCS Summer Split begins on June 13.