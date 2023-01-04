LCS fans are sure Riot is killing the tournament following Dash’s exit

The faith in the future of LCS, the North American championship of League of Legends, perhaps has never been so low.

The fans of the league had already voiced their concern to Riot Games after the organizer changed the matchdays from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday as part of a restructuring in December 2022 and now they’re gutted to learn that desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson, a staple of the LCS’ broadcast, won’t return for 2023, Dash himself confirmed yesterday.

Related: The LCS broadcast will lose its biggest face in 2023

LCS fans were quick to point their finger at Riot after Dash broke the news yesterday and become even more disappointed after the desk host and analyst shed light on how the situation was handled. Dash told his viewers during a livestream that the LCS didn’t negotiate with him before making the cut and simply told him that his services weren’t needed anymore in 2023.

Since Dash made the announcement, the community has mostly backed him up on Twitter, recognizing all that he did for League esports in North America for the past decade, and are heavily criticizing Riot for the decision and how it treated Dash.

I mean how bs is that right



Man gets awarded for being a great host then this happens… how absolutely numb are the LCS higher ups



like seriously, Dash is one of the first figures in esports that i actively remembered his name in 2015



this actually sucks… do smth riot https://t.co/BSqo2ObNGE — Enzoss100 (@Enzoss100) January 4, 2023

LCS unironically deciding to not keep one of the few people who was making watching it vaguely entertaining https://t.co/AYjgogA2Gp — Dimitri Zografos (@Noodlez_Lol) January 4, 2023

Honestly sad to see him go. I'm lucky I got to see him host live in person at worlds. He really hyped up the games. @riotgames what are you doing??? He's literally the best host NA. Are you trying to send off NA LCS as a whole???? You guys are taking Near Airport a bit serious https://t.co/59B8ZuueiR — Tina (@TinaWitch4687) January 4, 2023

RIP NA LCS. https://t.co/5mbaAQWGhT — MvG Kaza | Kai (@MvG_Kaza) January 4, 2023

The backlash isn’t only taking place on Twitter. The League subreddit also has a couple of threads in which fans have accused Riot of killing the LCS and favoring VALORANT, which has become more popular in North America. One fan suggested Riot let the LCS be co-streamed at this point, since the company is cutting costs.

Dash also worked in several international events like the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and Worlds over his years as a Riot employee. His departure comes after iconic caster David “Phreak” Turley stepped away from shoutcasting in December 2022 to become a game designer for the Summoner’s Rift team.

Riot hasn’t addressed the backlash yet via any of its official channels. All Riot has done so far was to retweet Dash’s announcement.