The LCS broadcast will lose its biggest face in 2023

After quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the LCS broadcast and competitive League of Legends, desk host and analyst James “Dash” Patterson will not be returning to the LCS this coming year, he announced today.

The 31-year-old said that “the new direction of the LCS doesn’t have a need for a consistent host,” which means that he will be exploring multiple different options of work for the next chapter of his life. He is, however, still in active discussions with Riot Games to see where he and the company can work together in 2023.

Dash also said on stream that this move was not his decision and that Riot informed him this past August that it would be removing his role from the LCS broadcast. This was due to the sweeping changes to the league and its format, including gamedays being shifted from weekend primetime hours to Thursday and Friday at midday.

Additionally, Dash is only negotiating his involvement with a few key moments during the year, along with some specific content series. Besides these moments, however, Dash will not be taking part in the LCS broadcast in any capacity. He currently doesn’t have a contract signed with the league and is looking for different opportunities in several venues like streaming, acting, and other esports—but only “if esports will have me.”

Over the past decade, Dash has been the host of the professional North American League of Legends scene, along with several international events like the Mid-Season Invitational and the prestigious World Championship. He has been one of the most recognizable voices on the broadcast, known for his quick wit, great rapport with guests, and insight on the desk.

Dash isn’t the only legacy broadcast talent to be leaving the LCS this year, either. Iconic League caster David “Phreak” Turley has also moved away from shoutcasting and has moved on to become a game designer for Riot on the Summoner’s Rift team.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Jan. 26.