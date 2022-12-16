After Riot Games announced they would be shifting LCS games to be played on Thursdays and Fridays instead of the previous weekend slate, LCS caster Azael took to Twitter to share his fears about the move.

“It’s a change I raised a ton of concerns about internally,” Azael tweeted.

He described the change as scary and admits to being worried for the future of the league and his career as an LCS caster. He also brought up questions relating to the data Riot shared in their esports broadcast update earlier today.

“There’s data showing as many or even more viewers in some cases are watching Twitch on weekdays, but how will this apply to our audience?” he asked.

Other issues include how the viewing habits of the average Twitch viewer might compare to those of the average LCS viewer and if those same Twitch viewers are interested in esports content versus what they typically consume.

As there are so many important questions yet unanswered, Azael acknowledges it will take time before the consequences of these changes are fully known. He then transitioned his response into a more positive tone, listing improvements the broadcast team made through the course of the 2022 season. He specifically pointed to an increased emphasis on the players during broadcasts, interviews, and overall content.

He ends the thread by saying he believes the LCS could be more competitive than ever before and gave a personal message to any worried League fans.

Much love to all the LCS fans, and know that many of us share the same concerns you have.



We're seeing & reading everything people are saying online, and it really sucks to know lots of fans I've personally made connections with won't be able to watch live anymore. — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) December 16, 2022

Replies to Azael’s thread on Twitter were filled with LCS fans lamenting how the new schedule will likely prevent them from watching.

Been watching LCS live nonstop since 2014, including the bo3 era where I’d literally stay and watch the last games before going out for the night (7-9pm Minnesota time sometimes). I trust you guys and I wish I could give it a shot. But 12PM PST is pretty much impossible for me — T (@ggwoohee) December 16, 2022

I have to say that I am deeply saddened, as I will no longer be able to watch the LCS live anymore.

Given that much of the league audience that have been around for a long time are now out in the working field, many of us work jobs that are 8/9-5, M-F. — Jacob S (@JTSim17) December 16, 2022

Streamer and game designer Brian Kibler also shared his displeasure with the LCS schedule change, which earned a like from Azael.

It’s a huge bummer, man, and it’s got to suck for all of you because it’s clearly going to majorly hit both immediate viewership and any growth potential for the audience. Good luck to them getting new young players interested with broadcasts during school hours. — Brian Kibler (@bmkibler) December 15, 2022

Even the LCS G.O.A.T. himself, Doublelift, voiced confusion over the new schedule and start times.

ROFLLLL wtf? 12pm Thursdays HAHAHAHA https://t.co/8YfYwyDPQY — Yiliang Peng (@Doublelift1) December 16, 2022

While there’s undeniable logic, data, and reasons behind the changes, it’s clear not everybody within the League esports scene is totally convinced the gamble will pay off.