LCS commissioner confirms 2022 Mid-Season Showdown will have live audience in Texas

After months of radio silence, the LCS’ new commissioner Jackie “Jack” Felling confirmed the league is still hosting the upcoming 2022 Mid-Season Showdown at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, complete with a live audience.

In a Reddit comment, Felling reassured a fan that the finals were still happening. The team will also reveal “tickets and other details in the coming weeks,” according to her. This was the first major update around the postseason plans in seven months.

“As you can imagine, COVID [and the] pandemic makes event-planning much more complicated and we are pushing to get out details ASAP,” Felling said. “We’re pumped to finally be in Texas and appreciate everyone understanding as we work through these last little details to get out tickets soon.”

Since March 2020, live LCS events—like other leagues in the world—came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, for instance, the league relocated the 2021 LCS Championship from the Prudential Center in New Jersey to the LCS Studio in Los Angeles due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The event didn’t have in-person fans either as a measure to protect the players and staff involved in the production. As a result, this news for the 2022 Mid-Season Showdown may come as good news to fans missing live events.

Felling also discussed the possibility of fans coming back to the LCS Studio, saying “it shouldn’t be much longer now.” The commissioner said, however, that there are internal regulations and other factors outside of just city regulations affecting the LCS’ ability to bring back an audience.

The 2022 Mid-Season Showdown is scheduled to take place on April 23 and 24.

